Joe Biden referred to his running mate Kamala Harris as “vice president Trump” during the first question from reporters at his high-stakes press conference after the Nato Summit in Washington.

The address was seen by some as a make-or-break moment for Biden, and comes as the president attempts to play down concerns about his age and capabilities following his disastrous presidential debate against Donald Trump last month.

The president made it through the first scripted portion of his address on Thursday relatively smoothly, though slipped up after he was asked about Harris’ ability to govern should she take over the top of the ticket in his stead.

“I wouldn’t have picked vice president Trump...” he said, without correcting himself.

But Mr Biden’s performance is unlikely to stem the pressure he faces, with 15 members of Congress having publicly called for him to step aside in favor of a younger candidate for the 2024 election.

Hours earlier, Biden made another serious gaffe, introducing Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky onstage at the Nato Summit as “president Putin”.