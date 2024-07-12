Biden calls Harris ‘Trump’ at key press conference and Zelensky ‘Putin’ as pressure grows to stand aside: Live
President definant in being the candidate to face Donald Trump – but gaffes unlikely to convince those who want him removed from race for White House
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Joe Biden referred to his running mate Kamala Harris as “vice president Trump” during the first question from reporters at his high-stakes press conference after the Nato Summit in Washington.
The address was seen by some as a make-or-break moment for Biden, and comes as the president attempts to play down concerns about his age and capabilities following his disastrous presidential debate against Donald Trump last month.
The president made it through the first scripted portion of his address on Thursday relatively smoothly, though slipped up after he was asked about Harris’ ability to govern should she take over the top of the ticket in his stead.
“I wouldn’t have picked vice president Trump...” he said, without correcting himself.
But Mr Biden’s performance is unlikely to stem the pressure he faces, with 15 members of Congress having publicly called for him to step aside in favor of a younger candidate for the 2024 election.
Hours earlier, Biden made another serious gaffe, introducing Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky onstage at the Nato Summit as “president Putin”.
Biden opens high-stakes press conference by calling Kamala ‘VP Trump’ but doubles down on running in November
Biden opens high-stakes press conference by calling Kamala ‘VP Trump’
Facing pressure to step aside, the gaffe comes hour after president calls Volodymyr Zelensky ‘president Putin’. But Biden insists he remains a viable candidate against Donald Trump: ‘I’m not in this for my legacy’
Analysis: More questions than answers for Biden
Joe Biden was definant about calls to stand aside in the race for the White House dueing his press conference, but as our Senior US Correspondent, Richard Hall, writes, the president’s worries really began when ge began facing questions from the press pack. “The trouble began as soon as the teleprompter was turned off.
“Just two weeks after a disastrous debate plunged his campaign into crisis, and with heavy hitters in his own party refusing to publicly support him, Joe Biden’s performance needed to be flawless.
“But in his first answer, to the first question, at his first open press conference in eight months, he confused his running-mate, Kamala Harris, with his mortal enemy, Donald Trump.”
At Biden’s high-stakes press conference, trouble began when the teleprompter stopped
Biden’s faltering appearances have made physicians out of all of us but especially within his own party, Richard Hall writes
Watch: Biden calls Harris ‘Vice President Trump’ in slip up at NATO news conference
In pictures: Biden’s press conference at Nato Summit
Biden remains adamant that he is the one to win
Biden scorches Trump for ‘riding around in his golf cart’ during question on his schedule
Joe Biden mocked White House rival Donald Trump’s workload of ‘driving around on his golf cart, filling out his score card before he hits the ball’ as he defended his fitness to beat his Republican rival during a high-stakes solo press conference.
Read the full story here:
Biden slams Trump for ‘riding in his golf cart’ during question on his schedule
Comments came during NATO conference as president sought to dispell criticisms from within party he’s unfit to beat Trump in November
More talk about golf
Biden opens high-stakes presser by calling Kamala ‘VP Trump’ but doubles down on running in November
President Joe Biden accidentally referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “Vice President Trump” as he answered his first question at a closely watched, high-stakes press conference while under pressure from Democratic officials to end his re-election campaign against his Republican rival.
Read the full story from Alex Woodward here:
Biden mistakenly calls Harris ‘Vice President Trump’ at high-stakes press conference
The president says he’s ‘not in this for my legacy’ and aims to ‘complete the job I started’
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments