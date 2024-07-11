✕ Close Biden mistakenly calls Zelensky ‘Putin’ while introducing him at NATO summit

Joe Biden will soon be speaking at his first press conference in eight months, in a high-stakes appearance at the Nato Summit in Washington as he attempts to claw back support from skeptical members of the Democratic party.

The address is being seen by some as a make-or-break moment for Biden, and comes as the president attempts to play down concerns about his age and capabilities following his disastrous presidential debate against Donald Trump last month.

So far 14 members of Congress have publicly called for him to step aside in favor of a younger candidate for the 2024 election.

Politico reports that another half-a-dozen lawmakers could go public if Biden underperforms this evening, while Axios says he could face a “deluge” of calls urging him to drop out regardless of his performance. Many Americans appear to agree.

Moments before the news conference, Biden made yet another serious gaffe, introducing Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky onstage at the Nato Summit as “president Putin”.

The president caught his mistake quickly, telling crowds that “we’re going to beat president Putin”, but not before people in the room called out the correction. “I’m so focused on beating Putin,” he said.