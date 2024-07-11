Biden to hold high-stakes press conference as growing number of Democrats call for him to step aside: Live
President’s news conference delayed by more than 30 minutes
Joe Biden will soon be speaking at his first press conference in eight months, in a high-stakes appearance at the Nato Summit in Washington as he attempts to claw back support from skeptical members of the Democratic party.
The address is being seen by some as a make-or-break moment for Biden, and comes as the president attempts to play down concerns about his age and capabilities following his disastrous presidential debate against Donald Trump last month.
So far 14 members of Congress have publicly called for him to step aside in favor of a younger candidate for the 2024 election.
Politico reports that another half-a-dozen lawmakers could go public if Biden underperforms this evening, while Axios says he could face a “deluge” of calls urging him to drop out regardless of his performance. Many Americans appear to agree.
Moments before the news conference, Biden made yet another serious gaffe, introducing Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky onstage at the Nato Summit as “president Putin”.
The president caught his mistake quickly, telling crowds that “we’re going to beat president Putin”, but not before people in the room called out the correction. “I’m so focused on beating Putin,” he said.
How to watch president Biden’s high stakes press conference
Biden press conference delayed by over 30 minutes
President Joe Biden’s high stakes press conference has been delayed by over 30 minutes.
The address at the Nato Summit on Thursday evening was originally scheduled to start at 6.30pm eastern.
By 7.07pm the president had still not appeared. The reason for the delay was not immediately clear.
Watch: Biden mistakenly calls Zelensky ‘Putin’ while introducing him at NATO summit
Biden mistakenly calls Zelensky ‘Putin’ while introducing him at NATO summit
In a major slip on stage at the NATO summit in Washington, DC, President Joe Biden called Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky “President Putin” while introducing him. Biden quickly recognized his mistake, returning to the podium to correct himself, “President Putin? He’s going to beat President Putin. President Zelensky. I’m so focused on beating Putin.” After turning it over the the Ukrainian president, Zelensky said, “I’m better,” in response to the slip. “You’re a hell of a lot better,” said President Biden.
X users react to Biden’s ‘president Putin’ gaffe
Obama adviser claims Biden trying to ‘run out the clock’ so it’s too late to change the nominee
A former advisor to Barack Obama has claimed that President Joe Biden is trying to “run out the clock” so it winds up being too late to nominate a new candidate to replace him on the Democratic ticket.
Quite a statement.
James Liddell reports.
Obama adviser claims Biden is trying to ‘run out the clock’ on changing nominee
David Axelrod also said George Clooney’s blunt assessment of the president is ‘devastating’
Full story: Biden introduces Ukrainian leader Zelensky as Putin in latest gaffe
Moments before a high-stakes press conference to allay fears about his capacity as president, Joe Biden made another serious gaffe, introducing Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky as “president Putin”.
Mike Bedigan watched.
Biden introduces Ukrainian leader Zelensky as Putin in latest gaffe
Biden was delivering remarks at the Nato Summit, taking place this week in Washington DC
Which Senator publicly called for Biden to step aside
Vermont’s Peter Welch has become the first Democratic senator to call for Joe Bidento step down as the party’s presidential nominee, saying that the stakes “could not be higher.”
In an op-ed, published on Wednesday in the Washington Post, Welch said that “valid questions” raised following the president’s diastrous debate performance could not be “ignored or dismissed.”
He will doubtless be watching closely tonight.
Peter Welch becomes first Democratic senator to publicly call for Biden to step down
In an op-ed, published on Wednesday in the Washington Post, Welch said that ‘valid questions’ raised following the president’s diastrous debate performance could not be ‘ignored or dismissed’
Melania Trump to reportedly attend GOP convention
Former first lady Melania Trump will reportedly attend next week’s Republican National Convention in Wisconsin, according to CNN, citing two sources familiar with her plans.
Josh Marcus reports.
Melania Trump to attend Republican convention in Milwaukee in rare public appearance
Ivanka Trump will also attend convention
Trump files immunity motion to vacate New York hush money conviction
Donald Trump and his legal team have filed a motion to vacate the conviction in his New York hush money trial following the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity for official acts.
“Because of the implications for the institution of the Presidency, the use of official-acts evidence was a structural error under the federal Constitution that tainted the [Manhattan District Attorney’s] grand jury proceedings as well as the trial.”
Trump argues that his communications with his White House aides violated the SCOTUS ruling.
Democrats go all in against Project 2025 and Trump’s link to plan
Democrats are pressing ahead in an uncertain political moment and seizing what they see as an opportunity: Donald Trump’s attempt to distance himself from a blueprint for a narrowing of the federal government that would eliminate major agencies like the Department of Education.
With president Joe Biden vowing to stay in the race amid calls from his own party to quit and the Republican nominating convention on the calendar next week, Democrats are sharpening a line of attack against a policy agenda laid out by conservative groups and personalities including many with direct ties to Trump’s first term in the White House.
John Bowden explains.
Democrats launch bid to link Trump to far-right ‘Project 2025’ plan
President’s party working to tie his opponent to wide-ranging plan to transform federal government and eliminate whole agencies
