Biden pressure mounts as number of Democrats and senators calling for resignation rises to 36 - Live updates
One lawmaker said he wants Biden to drop out after the president appeared to not recognize him last month
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
36 Democratic lawmakers have publicly called for President Joe Biden, who is currently self-isolating at his beach house in Delaware after contracting COVID-19, to bow out of the 2024 race.
Among these lawmakers is Representative Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, who said the president “didn’t seem to recognize him” at the Normandy, France event in a recent op-ed for The Boston Globe.
“Of course, that can happen as anyone ages but, as I watched the disastrous debate a few weeks ago, I have to admit that what I saw in Normandy was part of a deeper problem,” Moulton wrote.
In the three weeks since his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump, the 46th president has shrugged off ever-louder calls from within his own party to make way for a younger candidate to take on Trump in November.
Several influential Democrats, including Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer, reportedly called on Biden to drop out in private.
While the president has repeated in interviews that he is going nowhere, Axios has reported that he could drop out as soon as this weekend.
Vice President Harris to speak shortly
Kamala Harris is set to give a speech at a Provincetown, Massachusetts fundraising event this afternoon.
Her speech, which comes as 36 Democratic lawmakers call for President Joe Biden to exit the race, is set to start within minutes. Follow along for live coverage from The Independent.
Biden’s doctor gives update
Joe Biden’s doctor has released an update on the president’s condition after being diagnosed with COVID-19 this week.
“President Biden completed his sixth dose of Paxlovid this morning,” Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, wrote on Saturday. “He is still experiencing a loose, nonproductive cough and hoarseness, but his symptoms continue to improve steadily. His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear.”
“Genomic sequencing has determined that the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) variant which the President has encountered is the KP .2.3 variant,” he continued. “According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the KP .2.3 variant accounts for approximately 33.3% of new infections in the United States.”
“The President continues to tolerate treatment well and will continue Paxlovid as planned. He continues to perform all of his presidential duties.”
36 Democratic lawmakers call for Biden to step aside
36 Democratic lawmakers have called on President Joe Biden to bow out of the 2024 race as of Saturday afternoon.
See The Independent’s full list here:
All the House and Senate Democrats who say it’s time for Biden to stand aside
Twenty-nine Democratic lawmakers have now publicly called on the president to drop out of the 2024 presidential race
Democrat says he called for Biden to quit race after president failed to recognize him
Representative Seth Moulton, a Massachusetts Democrat, said he called for Joe Biden to drop out of the race saying the president had appeared to not recognize him.
Moulton was with the president at a D-Day event in Normandy, France last month. There, Biden “didn’t seem to recognize” him, the lawmaker wrote in a Friday op-ed for The Boston Globe.
“Of course, that can happen as anyone ages, but as I watched the disastrous debate a few weeks ago, I have to admit that what I saw in Normandy was part of a deeper problem,” Moulton wrote.
Read on:
Dem says he called for Biden to quit race after president failed to recognize him
Seth Moulton is one of 35 Democrats to publicly call for the president to quit the 2024 race
Republicans are quietly pushing to defund transgender healthcare even for adults
Hundreds of thousands of transgender people could lose access to medical treatment or be forced to detransition under a little-known Republican effort to defund trans healthcare for both adults and children.
Since Republicans took control of the House of Representatives last January, GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill have quietly added a wave of amendments to “must-pass” government funding bills that would ban federal money from being used for gender transition procedures such as hormone therapy and sex reassignment surgery.
These riders vary widely in their scope and effect. Some target government health programs such as Medicare and Medicaid. Others would revoke insurance coverage for transgender government employees. Still others would bar federal funding for any institution that “promotes transgenderism.”
Read more:
Republicans are quietly pushing to defund transgender healthcare even for adults
For a year and a half, GOP lawmakers have been stealthily adding amendements to government appropriations bills, which are key to funding major government departments, to ban any federal money being used for gender transition procedures. This will dramatically curtail trans people’s access to medical care — just like the Hyde Amendment restricted abortion access, write Io Dodds and Eric Garcia.
Meet the White House doctor who greets Joe Biden every morning
As the entirety of America – and the rest of the world – seeks to amateurishly assess the health of 81-year-old President Joe Biden, two salient questions loom: Where, and who, is the Commander-in-Chief’s doctor?
The answer is Kevin O’Connor, a jovial 58-year-old military physician who’s been treating the Biden family for years. And he holds tremendous power — Biden reiterated this week that he’d reevaluate running “if I had some medical condition that emerged, if somebody, if doctors came to me and said, You got this problem and that problem.”
Read more:
Meet the White House doctor who greets Joe Biden every morning
A combat-tested 58-year-old military doctor could hold the keys to the Democratic campaign — after President Joe Biden claimed a word from his medical team would make him re-evaluate his candidacy. So who is Kevin O’Connor, the personal physician to the president? Sheila Flynn reports
VP to speak at Provincetown, Massachusetts event
Vice President Kamala Harris is set to speak at an event in Provincetown, Massachusetts this afternoon.
Her remarks come as President Joe Biden faces mounting pressure to step down from the 2024 Democratic ticket.
Biden chews over mounting calls for him to quit 2024 race as Pelosi said to be seeking to avoid Harris coronation
As President Joe Biden faces mounting pressure to drop out of the 2024 presidential race while isolating in Delaware with COVID-19, Nancy Pelosi is reportedly looking to prevent the vice president from automatically taking the nomination.
The California representative hopes to avoid Kamala Harris automatically becoming the Democratic candidate if Biden drops out, Politico and The New York Times report. Earlier this week, reports emerged that the influential Democrat told Biden privately he can’t beat Donald Trump in November.
Pelosi is not against a Harris-led ticket, according to the Times. Instead, Pelosi is advocating for an open nomination process at next month’s Democratic National Convention, arguing that Harris — or any other potential candidate — would be strengthened by earning the title, the Times reports.
Read on:
Pelosi reportedly against Harris coronation as Biden faces mounting calls to quit
If president does drop out, the Democrats could hold an open convention to nominate a new ticket
Congressman calls for Biden to drop out of race, says the president ‘didn’t seem to recognize’ him at D-Day event
Representative Seth Moulton of Massachusetts says President Joe Biden “didn’t seem to recognize” him at a D-Day event in Normandy, France last month.
“Of course, that can happen as anyone ages but, as I watched the disastrous debate a few weeks ago, I have to admit that what I saw in Normandy was part of a deeper problem,” Moulton wrote in a Friday op-ed for The Boston Globe.
“It was a crushing realization, and not because a person I care about had a rough night but because everything is riding on Biden’s ability to beat Donald Trump in November,” Moulton continued.
Moulton joined 29 other Democratic lawmakers who have publically called for Biden to make way for a younger candidate.
If Biden were to drop out, who could be Kamala Harris’s running mate?
Here’s The Independent’s list of potential replacements who could fall out of a coconut tree and exist in the context of the campaign that came before them.
Who could be Kamala Harris’s running mate if Biden drops out?
Should the president drop out the race, there are a few likely picks for a Harris veep
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments