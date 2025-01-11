Biden touts he economy he shaped after yet another positive jobs report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Joe Biden on Friday trumpeted yet another positive jobs report and the economy he helped shape in remarks at the White House just days ahead of his farewell address to America.

Biden’s administration is the only one in American history to see new jobs created every single month of his four-year term.

His comments on the economy will likely be part of his farewell address to the nation from the Oval Office Wednesday night.

“How and why did we make such progress?” Biden asked regarding the economy in remarks in the Roosevelt Room of the West Wing. “We did it by fundamentally changing the economic policy of this country after decades of trickle down economics that primarily benefited those at the very top.”

He added: “Kamala and I and our administration have written a new playbook that’s growing the economy from the middle out and the bottom up, that benefits everyone.”

Biden warned that in 10 days when Trump returns to the White House the country will “face another inflection point” at which his successor and other leaders will have to choose whether to “backslide” to economic theories that only benefit a select few.

“We’ve created jobs every single month I was in office during my presidency, we saw the lowest average unemployment rate of any administration in the last 50 years, and battling through the worldwide effects of the pandemic, Putin’s war in Ukraine and supply chain disruption, the inflation rate is down nearly 2 percent,” Biden continued.

“I believe the economy I’m leaving is the best in the world, and stronger than ever for all Americans,” he said.

Biden’s final address to the nation as president Wednesday, televised at 8 p.m. ET, will be just five days before he’ll travel to the U.S. Capitol with his predecessor-turned-successor, President-elect Donald Trump, to witness Trump’s swearing-in.

The address will be a reflection on the 46th president’s 50-plus years in national politics, beginning with his improbable victory in the 1972 Delaware Senate race as a 29-year-old unknown, leading to three decades in the upper chamber, then the vice presidency under Barack Obama, and ultimately the presidency.

Biden will address his foreign policy legacy at the State Department Monday at the start of his final week in office. It will highlight what he considers his administration’s critical work on restoring American alliances and leadership.

A senior administration official who provided information on Biden’s plans described what he viewed as the bleak situation the United States faced on the world stage as Biden grabbed the reins of government from the outgoing Trump administration, during which U.S. alliances “had been badly damaged” by the then former president, now president-elect’s decision to walk away from “agreements that made America safer.”

“Our adversaries were gaining strength. And the nation and the world were in the midst of a global pandemic,” the official added.

Biden aims to “describe how we reclaimed America’s global leadership as a force of stability, put our adversaries in a position of weakness, effectively navigated turbulence around the world and made America stronger,” the official said.

He added that Biden will underscore how he helped “reinvigorate” the NATO alliance, which expanded to 32 members in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and that he “stood with Israel” after the 2023 terror attacks.

The remarks will be just one of several events the administration has planned to mark Biden’s final week in office, after which he’ll close out more than a half-century in public service by attending Trump’s second inauguration to mark the peaceful transfer of power he was denied four years ago when Trump attempted to overturn his 2020 election loss.

The president’s final foreign policy speech was initially set to be delivered as a bookend to Biden’s final trip aboard as president, a visit to Rome that was scuttled to allow him to oversee the federal response to the wildfires that have devastated Los Angeles and the surrounding area.

It’s unclear to what extent he’ll discuss America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, which he ordered in August 2021. That move, which ended America’s longest war, was largely viewed as a disaster that sent Biden’s approval ratings plummeting, from which he never recovered, particularly after 13 U.S. Marines lost their lives in a bombing at Kabul International Airport.