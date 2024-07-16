✕ Close Related: ‘It’s time to lower the temperature,’ says President Joe Biden in rare White House address following Trump shooting

Joe Biden admitted it was a “mistake” to use the word “bullseye” during a campaign call urging supporters to focus on Donald Trump’s agenda, prior to the attempted assassination of the former president on Saturday.

“It was a mistake to use the word. I didn’t say ‘crosshairs’. I said ‘bullseye.’ Focus on what he’s doing. Focus on his policies. Focus on the number of lies he told in the debate,” Biden told NBC’s Lester Holt during an interview at the White House on Monday.

Asked if the shocking incident had “changed the trajectory” of the presidential race, Biden replied: “I don’t know and you don’t know either.”

“I’ve thought less about the trajectory of the case [than] two things; one, what his health is and number two what happens from here on, in terms of the kind of coverage that the president and vice president and former president and new vice president get.”

During the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, the newly confirmed Republican presidential candidate was clipped in the right ear by a sniper’s bullet.

The motive of gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks remains a mystery, with investigators saying they believe he acted alone. Secret Service agents fatally shot him.