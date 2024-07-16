Biden clarifies meaning behind ‘bullseye’ remark at Trump during NBC interview with Lester Holt: Live updates
The president told NBC’s Lester Holt that he should not have used the word ‘bullseye’ when speaking about Donald Trump in the weeks leading up to the attempted assassination attempt in Pennsylvania on Saturday
Joe Biden admitted it was a “mistake” to use the word “bullseye” during a campaign call urging supporters to focus on Donald Trump’s agenda, prior to the attempted assassination of the former president on Saturday.
“It was a mistake to use the word. I didn’t say ‘crosshairs’. I said ‘bullseye.’ Focus on what he’s doing. Focus on his policies. Focus on the number of lies he told in the debate,” Biden told NBC’s Lester Holt during an interview at the White House on Monday.
Asked if the shocking incident had “changed the trajectory” of the presidential race, Biden replied: “I don’t know and you don’t know either.”
“I’ve thought less about the trajectory of the case [than] two things; one, what his health is and number two what happens from here on, in terms of the kind of coverage that the president and vice president and former president and new vice president get.”
During the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, the newly confirmed Republican presidential candidate was clipped in the right ear by a sniper’s bullet.
The motive of gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks remains a mystery, with investigators saying they believe he acted alone. Secret Service agents fatally shot him.
In pictures: Trump arrives to RNC with ear patch
Biden talks seeing classified docs case dismissed
As he spoke with NBC’s Lester Holt, Biden addressed the Florida judge’s decision to dismiss the classified document case against Donald Trump.
“I’m not surprised. It comes from the immunity decision that the Supreme Court ruled on,” in which Clarence Thomas said that special counsels “aren’t legit.”
“That’s the basis on which the judge ruled to dismiss.”
Biden noted that he had an independent investigator look at him as well.
“They looked at me and concluded I didn’t do a damn thing wrong,” Biden said. “My generic point is … the basis on which the case was thrown out is specious, because I don’t agree with Clarence Thomas’s dissent and the Supreme Court’s ruling on immunity.”
Trump arrives at Republican National Convention with patch on ear
Donald Trump has made his first appearance at the 2024 Republican National Convention.
The former president arrived at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Monday night with a piece of gauze over his right ear, where he was shot during an assassination attempt on Saturday.
He was pictured alongside his newly confirmed running mate JD Vance.
Biden ‘back on the horse’ of campaign
Asked about “getting back on the horse” of campaigning for November, Biden said: “I am on the horse. Where have you been? … A lot is happening. I’m on the horse.”
He continued: “What I’ve been doing is going out and demonstrating to the American people that I am in control of my faculties.”
Biden highlighted that he had been talking at rallies across the country and he “stood for an hour and answered questions” during the NATO summit.
“What happens if you have another debate performance on that par?” Holt asked him.
“I don’t plan on having another performance on that level,” Biden said, before the interview wrapped.
Biden hits back at media on debate coverage
During his interview with Lester Holt, President Joe Biden hit back at the media for its coverage of Donald Trump during the debate.
“Why don’t you guys talk about the 18-20 lies he told? Where are you on this? I had a bad, bad night, I wasn’t feeling well at all. I screwed up,” Biden said in the Monday interview.
Since the debate ended, there has been intense focus on Trump and his debate performance. It has led to questions about the president’s mental fitness and ability to serve four more years. But there has hardly been a mention of Trump and the countless lies he has told.
The Independent previously pointed out how little coverage Trump’s debate received.
It was something that Biden echoed during his interview. He even got combative with Holt when the host asked the president if he has rewatched the debate.
“I didn’t have to see, I was there,” Biden said, laughing. Biden gets frustrated here, starting to lose his patience with Holt.“You won’t answer my question but why won’t the press report on all the lies he told?”
JD Vance says the ‘entire Democratic apparatus’ lied about Biden
While Joe Biden spoke to Lester Holt on NBC, Donald Trump’s newly announced JD Vance also sat down for an interview with Fox News.
Asked about Biden’s refusal to step down from the ticket, he told Sean Hannity: “The Democrats want to try to run from this, and they’re saying that Joe Biden has to step down... Joe Biden for President.
“That’s not public spiritedness. That’s political cynicism, because they should have been saying it three years ago. Kamala Harris has allowed America to be saddled with a president who clearly doesn’t have the mental capacity to do the job.
“It is not public spiritedness to call for him to step down when he’s about to lose an election. They should have been doing it years ago.
“And it’s not just Kamala Harris, it’s Nancy Pelosi. The entire Democratic apparatus lied about this guy.”
Watch: Conspiracy theory claims government behind Trump assassination attempt
Biden asked how he can ‘lower the temperature'
In an interview with NBC News, Joe Biden was asked about comments he made in the aftermath of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, when he urged Americans to “lower the temperature” following the shocking incident.
Asked how exactly he would do that he replied: “Continue to talk about the things that matter to the American public. It matters whether or not you accept the outcome of the elections.”
“It matters,” Biden continued that Trump has previously used words like “vermin” and threatened to deport millions of people.
“Those things matter. That is the kind of language that is inflammatory.”
Biden was also asked if Saturday’s incident was a “massive security failure”.
“I’ve had two meetings in the situation room with all the intelligence communities … and I’ve asked for a totally independent analysis,” he said.
Trump says Biden ‘couldn’t have been nicer’ in phone call after rally shooting
Donald Trump has said that Joe Biden “couldn’t have been nicer” in a phone call between the two men shortly after the attempt on his life over the weekend.
The former president told ABC News that the incident had had “an impact” on him and that Biden’s gesture in the aftermath had been “very nice.”
“He couldn’t have been nicer,” he said.
Biden was also asked about his phone call with Trump after this past weekend’s shooting in an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt, which he described as a “very cordial” conversation.
“I told him how concerned I was and wanted to make sure I knew how he was actually doing. He sounded good. He said he was fine. And he thanked me for calling him,” Biden said.
“I told him he was literally in the prayers of Jill and me, and I hoped his whole family was weathering this.”
Eric Trump’s announcement secures father’s Republican presidential win at RNC
Donald Trump has become the de facto Republican nominee for US President, after enough votes were cast at the National Convention to secure his bid. His son, Eric Trump, announced the delegates from Florida which put the former president over the line on Monday (15 July). Approximately 2,400 delegates from around the country will vote in total, sent there by voters in Republican primaries and caucuses held in each of the 50 states. To win, a candidate needs 1,125 of the 2,400 delegate votes.
