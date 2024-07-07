✕ Close Joe Biden refuses to drop out of presidential race

President Joe Biden is on the campaign trail today and expected to give a speech in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he is polling significantly behind his Republican opponent Donald Trump.

Biden will stop by a church in northwest Philly before heading to the capital, Harrisburg, for a community event with union members. He is also expected to meet with local Democrats.

His plan arrives as he is facing growing pressure to drop out of the 2024 presidential race after his disastrous debate performance in which he appeared frail and, at times, confused.

At least five House Democrats have publicly called for the president to step aside and allow another, younger, candidate to take his place as the Democratic nominee.

Biden has remained adamant that he will run for president and expressed confidence he can defeat Trump.

House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries has scheduled a virtual meeting this afternoon with senior House Democrats to discuss Biden’s path forward, according to reports.