Biden to deliver speech at Philadelphia campaign stop as pressure mounts for him to exit 2024 race: Live
‘I beat Donald Trump. I will beat him again in 2020,’ Biden said during an energetic rally on Friday
President Joe Biden is on the campaign trail today and expected to give a speech in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he is polling significantly behind his Republican opponent Donald Trump.
Biden will stop by a church in northwest Philly before heading to the capital, Harrisburg, for a community event with union members. He is also expected to meet with local Democrats.
His plan arrives as he is facing growing pressure to drop out of the 2024 presidential race after his disastrous debate performance in which he appeared frail and, at times, confused.
At least five House Democrats have publicly called for the president to step aside and allow another, younger, candidate to take his place as the Democratic nominee.
Biden has remained adamant that he will run for president and expressed confidence he can defeat Trump.
House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries has scheduled a virtual meeting this afternoon with senior House Democrats to discuss Biden’s path forward, according to reports.
PA Senators meet Biden in Pennsylvania
Biden campaign slams Trump for trying to distance himself from Project 2025
The Biden campaign is pushing back against Donald Trump’s claim that he knows “nothing” of Project 2025 – the presidential transition project headed by The Heritage Foundation and several allies of the former president.
”We can always rely on Donald Trump for one thing: to lie to the American people in the pursuit of power,” a statement from the Biden campaign said.
Over the weekend, Trump claimed he did not know about Project 2025 nor the people who authored it. He disagreed with some of its policies in an attempt to distance himself from the project which has gained negative attention on social media
The campaign claimed Project 2025 was “written for” Trump “by those closest to him.”
“Project 2025 should scare every single American. It would give Trump limitless power over our daily lives and let him use the presidency to enact ‘revenge’ on his enemies, ban abortion nationwide and punish women who have an abortion, and gut the checks and balances that make America the greatest democracy in the world.”
Biden to make Philly campaign stop today
President Joe Biden will stop at a church in northwest Philadelphia today as part of his campaign in Pennsylvania, it arrives after he canceled a speech at the annual National Education Association conference.
After stopping at the church, Biden will head to Harrisburg – the capital – where he will speak with union leaders and local Democrats.
Donald Trump has the largest lead over Biden in Pennsylvania out of all the swing states.
Top Democrats to ‘hold crisis meeting’ later today
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is set to meet virtually with committee ranking members at 2pm on Sunday afternoon, three sources told NBC News.
The meeting, which was abruptly scheduled on Friday night, is not part of any regular scheduled gatherings and comes just one day before Congress returns to session after the July 4 holiday.
One of the insiders told the outlet that the meeting will focus on Biden’s future as the Democratic party’s candidate to take on Donald Trump in November’s 2024 election, in the wake of his disastrous debate performance last week.
CNN’s top doc calls for Biden to undergo ‘detailed cognitive testing’
CNN’s chief medical correspondent has called for Joe Biden to undergo “detailed cognitive and movement disorder testing” after observing the president’s “concerning” behavior in recent weeks.
Dr Sanjay Gupta said that following Biden’s disastrous performance in last week’s debate against Donald Trump, he had received “dozens” of calls and messages from fellow medical professionals.
“From a neurological standpoint, we were concerned with his confused rambling; sudden loss of concentration in the middle of a sentence; halting speech and absence of facial animation, resulting at times in a flat, open-mouthed expression,” Gupta wrote in an article for CNN.
Mike Bedigan reports:
CNN doc calls for Biden to undergo ‘detailed cognitive and movement disorder testing’
Dr Sanjay Gupta said that following Biden’s disastrous performance in last week’s debate, he had received ‘dozens’ of calls and messages from fellow medical professionals
Democratic senators split on Biden’s future
Virginia Senator Mark Warner is looking to lead a group of Democratic senators that want President Joe Biden to step aside before November’s election, The Washington Post reported.
Warner is reportedly saying to colleagues that Biden can’t stay in the race following his dismal debate performance and that he’s worried that Biden cannot run a campaign that will defeat former president Donald Trump.
In a statement to The Post, a spokesperson for the senator said: “Like many other people in Washington and across the country, Senator Warner believes these are critical days for the president’s campaign, and he has made that clear to the White House.”
Senators are now discussing the best way to share their thoughts with the president. One idea is a meeting with Biden at the White House. Some senators wish Biden to remain on the ticket, but those who argue for the meetings say it could be a venue to share their concerns.
No sitting senator, including Warner, has publicly called for Biden to step aside but in private they have spoken about their rising unease.
Trump trolls Biden urging ‘Sleepy Joe’ to ‘ignore his many critics’
Donald Trump offered Joe Biden some sarcastic encouragement on Truth Social on Saturday in light of recent calls by some — including a few Democrats — for the president to bow out of the 2024 race following his highly criticised debate performance.
Trump’s post — filled with numerous misrepresentations about the president’s policies — “encouraged” Biden to ignore his critics and to continue his 2024 candidacy.
“Crooked Joe Biden should ignore his many critics and move forward, with alacrity and strength, with his powerful and far reaching campaign,” Trump said, before dropping the guise of genuine encouragement.
He said Biden should be “sharp, precise, and energetic, just like he was in The Debate.”
Trump then went on to falsely accuse Biden of having an open border policy, of ending Social Security and encouraging what he described as a “woke military”.
Michael Cohen warns Trump will run US ‘like the Führer’ if reelected
Donald Trump’s former lawyer and one-time fixer Michael Cohen has warned that his ex-boss will run the country “like the Führer” if he is re-elected in November, thanks to the recent Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity.
Citing the Trump vs US ruling, Cohen told The Daily Beast that the former president could now wield his power in whatever way he wants if he takes back the White House this November.
“He’ll run the country like a king, like a supreme leader, like a monarch, like a dictator, like the Führer,” Cohen said, invoking the German word strongly associated with Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.
Michael Cohen warns Trump will run US ‘like the Führer’ if reelected
Recent Supreme Court ruling awards presidents immunity from criminal prosecution for ‘official acts’
Biden campaign mocks Trump’s claim he knows ‘nothing’ of Project 2025
The Biden campaign mocked Donald Trump for claiming he does not know about Project 2025 or who created it by referencing Star Wars.
“A desperate and lying Trump claims he knows ‘nothing’ about his Project 2025 agenda, even though his top aides are the ones behind the plan,” Biden-Harris HQ wrote on X.
In a follow-up tweet, they posted a photo of a fake Truth Social post from Emperor Palpatine, a villainous character in Star Wars, who issued a deadly military order known as “Order 66”.
Trump throws a Clarence Thomas-sized wrench into Mar-a-Lago case
Donald Trump wants to pause his classified documents case in Florida for several months so he can argue that his charges should be thrown out under the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on presidential “immunity.”
The former president’s attorneys also pointed to an opinion from Justice Clarence Thomas, who appeared to agree with Trump’s argument that special counsel Jack Smith was unconstitutionally appointed and funded — a claim at the center of Trump’s attempts to have the case dismissed.
Friday’s filings in the Mar-a-Lago case arrived just days after the Supreme Court declared that no president can be criminally prosecuted for any “official” act in the executive office, likely granting the former president some protection in his federal election interference case.
Trump now wants the judge in his classified documents case to hear arguments that he should be immune from those charges at some point between now and September, which would effectively grind the rest of Florida proceedings to a halt while they debate whether the Supreme Court’s ruling applies.
Trump’s attorneys separately argued that Thomas’s argument “adds force” to Trump’s claim that Smith’s appointment and funding is unconstitutional and raises “grave separation-of-powers concerns.”
Thomas wrote his own separate concurring opinion in the immunity decision to specifically take aim at the special counsel’s office, days after Trump’s attorneys made the same arguments to Judge Aileen Cannon in Florida.
