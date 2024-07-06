Biden refuses cognitive test and brushes off debate as ‘a bad night’ in ABC News interview: Live updates
‘I beat Donald Trump. I will beat him again in 2020,’ Biden said during an energetic rally on Friday prior to the interview’s broadcast
President Joe Biden refused to commit to taking a cognitive or neurological test or release the results, in his first televised interview since the presidential debate.
During the 22-minute, uncut, sit-down with ABC News‘s George Stephanopoulos on Friday evening, the president assured Americans he is fit to run for president and that he could defeat his Republican opponent, Donald Trump, in November.
When asked whether he would commit to taking an independent cognitive test and releasing the results to prove to the public he is capable, the president side-stepped the question – instead pointing to the work he does every day as an example.
“Look, I have a cognitive test every single day… I’m running the world,” Biden said.
The probing questions arrive after Biden performed poorly against Trump in the first debate at the end of June. His lackluster appearance has sent fears through the Democratic Party that he cannot win.
Biden took full responsibility for his poor performance but blamed it on illness and lack of sleep.
He remained adamant that he would not be dropping out of the 2024 race.
Watch: Biden admits he was ‘exhausted’ in debate but denies having ‘any serious condition’
Biden dodges question about taking neurological and cognitive tests
President Biden dodged questions about whether he would be willing to undergo an independent medical evaluation that included neurological and cognitive cognitive tests and then release the results to the American people.
Speaking during a sit-down ABC interview he said: “Look, I have a cognitive test every single day.
“Every day I have that test – everything we do, you know, not only in my campaign, but I’m running the world, and that’s not how it sounds like hyperbole, but we are the central nation of the world.”
Pressed again by ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos on taking such tests and making the results public, he said: “Watch me between, there’s a lot of time left in this campaign – over 125 days.”
Only ‘The Lord Almighty’ would make Biden drop out of race
Joe Biden said that only “The Lord Almighty” would make him step down from the presidential race, despite growing calls for him to drop out.
ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos put to him that by remaining in the race, he was echoing the sentiment of his rival Donald Trump – that he was “only out for himself”.
“How do you respond to critics who say that by staying in the race, you’re doing the same thing?” Stephanopoulos asked him.
“Oh, come on. Well, I don’t think those critics know what they’re talking about,” Biden said. “They’re just wrong… Look, Trump is a pathological liar. You ever see Trump do anything for the benefit of somebody else, not him?
“I convinced myself of two things: I’m the most qualified person to [beat him]. And I know how to get things done.”
Stephanopoulos asked him: “If you can be convinced that you cannot defeat Donald Trump, will you stand down?
“Look, I mean, if the Lord Almighty came down and says ‘Joe, get out of the race the I’d get out of the race. The Lord Almighty is not coming down. These are hypotheticals,” Biden replied.
Asked by Stephanopoulos if he would consider dropping out if his friends and allies in the Democratic Party, he said: “I’m not going to answer that question. It’s not going to happen.”
