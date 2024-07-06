✕ Close Joe Biden refuses to drop out of presidential race

President Joe Biden refused to commit to taking a cognitive or neurological test or release the results, in his first televised interview since the presidential debate.

During the 22-minute, uncut, sit-down with ABC News‘s George Stephanopoulos on Friday evening, the president assured Americans he is fit to run for president and that he could defeat his Republican opponent, Donald Trump, in November.

When asked whether he would commit to taking an independent cognitive test and releasing the results to prove to the public he is capable, the president side-stepped the question – instead pointing to the work he does every day as an example.

“Look, I have a cognitive test every single day… I’m running the world,” Biden said.

The probing questions arrive after Biden performed poorly against Trump in the first debate at the end of June. His lackluster appearance has sent fears through the Democratic Party that he cannot win.

Biden took full responsibility for his poor performance but blamed it on illness and lack of sleep.

He remained adamant that he would not be dropping out of the 2024 race.