Joe Biden said that only “The Lord Almighty” could make him drop out of the presidential race, in his first interview since his now-infamous debate with Donald Trump last week.

During the 22-minute, uncut sit-down with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on Friday, the president took full responsibility for his poor performance, but once again blamed it on illness and lack of sleep.

But he remained adamant that he would not be dropping out. “If you can be convinced that you cannot defeat Donald Trump, will you stand down?” Stephanopoulos asked him.

“Look, I mean, if the Lord Almighty came down and said ‘Joe, get out of the race then I’d get out of the race. The Lord Almighty is not coming down. These are hypotheticals,” Biden replied.

The president also dodged questions about whether he would be willing to undergo an independent medical evaluation that included neurological and cognitive tests and then release the results to the American people.

“I have a cognitive test every single day… I’m running the world,” Biden said, alluding to his busy schedule.

Earlier on Friday, he thrashed Trump in Wisconsin in an energetic rally, though still managed to slip up, telling crowds: “I beat Donald Trump. I will beat him again in 2020.”