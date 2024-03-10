Biden signs last-gasp congress spending bill to avert government shutdown: live
Congress narrowly avoided a partial government shutdown on Friday by passing the spending bill
Biden vows to restore Roe v Wade during 2024 State of the Union address
President Joe Biden signed a $460 billion spending bill on Saturday, hours after the Senate passed a resolution sparing the federal government from a looming partial shutdown.
The bill will extend funding through the fall for federal programmes on the environment, transportation, veterans, the Department of Justice and more – though it includes some cuts to a few federal agencies like the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as well as the FBI.
It’s a small victory for the government branch which has continuously pushed the government to the brink of shutdown over spending resolutions and appropriations. Mr Biden thanked Republican and Democratic leaders for their work in getting the bill passed.
Congress will still have to approve a larger spending package that covers the military, healthcare and other services which expire later in March.
Mr Biden signed the bill just before departing for a campaign rally in the battleground state of Georgia. The president is expected to host the competing rally as the former president and Mr Biden’s political rival hosts an event across the state.
ICYMI: George Santos is running for Congress again
Serial liar and former congressman George Santos was expelled from the House in December following a series of scandals including a damning Ethics Committee report accusing him of committing “uncharged and unlawful conduct,” 23 criminal counts at the federal level, and a plethora of lies about his past.
His latest stunt came on Thursday night when he turned up to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address and announced he would be running for Congress once again.
Even this announcement came with a characteristic series of surprises.
The former lawmaker-turned-Cameo star claimed that he left office “arbitrarily,” adding to his parade of lies that got him into trouble in the first place given an expulsion from Congress is far from arbitrary.
Mr Santos also announced that he would be switching districts. He previously represented New York’s third congressional district for less than one term after flipping his district red. In a February special election, his seat flipped back to blue when the district elected Democrat Tom Suozzi to replace him.
What Biden did (and didn’t say) about the climate crisis during the State of Union
At a fiery State of the Union address, President Joe Biden put his case to the American people on why they should return him to the White House for a second term, touting his record on the economy, immigration, gun safety and reproductive freedoms.
Yet on the climate crisis, which remains a politically divisive issue in the US despite increasing impacts, Mr Biden made few remarks, and attempted to appeal to as broad a base as possible.
Here’s six climate takeaways from SOTU night.
‘Is that a UFO?’ Oklahoma family spot bizarre other-worldly sighting in night sky
A bizarre other-wordly object was captured on camera by an Oklahoma family in the night sky on Monday night.
A TikTok video that has amassed almost half a million views, shows a bright, slow-moving object in the sky.
Steve Aragona was outside with his kids and his neighbours when the video was captured on Monday at 7.30pm.
In the full-length video given to KFOR by Mr Aragona, people question what the unexplained object could possibly be. A child asks if it is a shooting star, to which an adult responds that it is moving too slowly to be one.
Mr Aragona told KFOR, “Everybody was playing out front, and my neighbour Kevin says, ‘Steve, take a look at this.’”
“I looked up, and this white thing appeared in the sky. Everybody had their opinions about what it was.”
In the TikTok comments, some theorised that it could have been the Space X mission that also occurred on Monday, that set satellites up into orbit on their Falcon 9 rocket from Florida.
However, the satellites took off at 6.56pm ET, an hour and a half after the video was purportedly shot at 7.30pm CT.
The National UFO Reporting Centre, a non-profit based in Washington, often receives reports of possible UFO sightings, or what the US government calls them, UAPs – unidentified anomalous phenomena. They recently reported that between 20 December 2023 to mid-February 2024, they had 566 new reports, received via their online report form.
Is surfer town Huntington Beach really the Maga stronghold Californians fear?
Huntington Beach – located around 50 miles south of Los Angeles and known locally as “Surf City” – has all the laid back characteristics of a typical southern California beach town; bright sunshine, palm trees, with cafes and bars lining the front.
However, though the pro-Trump sentiment is palpable, locals dispute previous portrayals of the city as a “Maga stronghold” at the heart of the historically liberal Golden State, and say that the Republican presence is not as aggressive as is being made out.
Whether or not the enclaves of supporters for Mr Trump along the west coast will remain as passive as the US general election November rolls around, perhaps remains to be seen.
Mike Bedigan reports:
Biden’s plan to build floating port for Gaza aid could take 60 days
The floating port Joe Biden plans to build in an effort to deliver much needed humanitarian aid to Gaza could take up to 60 days to complete, according to the Pentagon.
The Pentagon presented the timeline on Friday in the wake of Mr Biden’s State of the Union speech.
The port — intentional or not — will likely serve as an olive branch from Mr Biden’s administration to Democratic voters who feel his staunch support of Israel is implicit approval of the civilian displacement and deaths caused by the Israeli Defence Forces.
The UN has issued a warning that Gaza Strip is likely to suffer widespread famine if urgent action is not taken. That famine could begin as early as next week, according to a UN analysis.
It warned that once a famine has been declared, it is typically already too late to help many of the affected.
“This is not a logistics problem; it is a political problem,” Avril Benoît, executive director for Médecins Sans Frontières [Doctors Without Borders], told Reuters. “Rather than look to the US military to build a work-around, the US should insist on immediate humanitarian access using the roads and entry points that already exist.”
Despite the looming threat of famine and further civilian deaths, the port is still in its planning stages, according to the Pentagon.
Republican delegates tracker so far
Next week, four states will host primaries or caucuses in the race for the 2024 presidential election.
Georgia, Mississippi and Washington will have primaries on Tuesday, March 12th. The same day, Hawaii will host a Republican caucus.
Here is where the Republican delegates are as of now.
Protestor interrupts Biden speech
An Israel–Gaza conflict protestor interrupted President Joe Biden’s speech in Atlanta, calling the president “Genocide Joe”.
Mr Biden, who appeared slightly shocked at first, responded: “I don’t resent his passion, there’s a lot of Palestinians who are being unfairly victimized.”
The protestor was removed from the rally.
Trump endorsed Lauren Boebert in a heavily MAGA district. It still might not be enough
Right-wing provocateur Rep. Lauren Boebert began a weekend Colorado candidate event with an endorsement from Trump – but still ended with a third-place straw poll finish. The hardline conservatives she hopes to represent, many with generational ties to the land, are still not convinced by her district switch, litany of controversies and overall brand,
Sheila Flynn reports:
US denies responsibility for airdrop that killed 5 in Gaza, including two young boys
The US State Department has denied responsibility for an airdrop that reportedly killed five civilians – including two young boys – in Gaza.
A spokesperson for the department said that “every reasonable precaution” was taken with airdrops to ensure the safety of the public.
The incident reportedly occurred on Friday in the Al Shati camp west of Gaza City, according to a journalist on the scene, per CNN. At least five people were killed and 10 others injured when airdropped aid packages fell on them.
It is believed the chutes on the packages did not open properly. Muhammad Al-Sheikh, Head of Emergency Care Department at Al Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City confirmed to CNN that five people were killed in the incident.
“We express our condolences to the families of those who were killed,” a spokesperson for the State Department said in a statement shared with media outlets. “Our understanding is that this was not a US airdrop.”
Biden releases statement on soldiers death at border
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have released a statement following the death of two soldiers and a Border Patrol agent at the US-Mexico border.
“Yesterday, Jill and I learned of the tragic deaths of two National Guardsmen and one U.S. Border Patrol agent whose helicopter crashed while they were conducting routine operations near Rio Grande City, Texas.
A third Guardsman was badly injured in the crash and is hospitalized. These brave Americans dedicated their lives to protecting our nation. They signed up knowing the risks and believing in the mission of serving their fellow Americans by keeping our nation safe. Our gratitude is profound, and their sacrifice will never be forgotten.
We extend our deepest condolences to their families and loved ones, as well as their colleagues in the National Guard and U.S. Border Patrol. We pray for the injured Guardsman’s swift recovery.
As we investigate the circumstances of this crash, we continue to stand with our service members, border agents, and their families, whose contributions to our nation are vital to our security.”
