Biden signs last-gasp congress spending bill to avert government shutdown: live

President Joe Biden signed a $460 billion spending bill on Saturday, hours after the Senate passed a resolution sparing the federal government from a looming partial shutdown.

The bill will extend funding through the fall for federal programmes on the environment, transportation, veterans, the Department of Justice and more – though it includes some cuts to a few federal agencies like the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as well as the FBI.

It’s a small victory for the government branch which has continuously pushed the government to the brink of shutdown over spending resolutions and appropriations. Mr Biden thanked Republican and Democratic leaders for their work in getting the bill passed.

Congress will still have to approve a larger spending package that covers the military, healthcare and other services which expire later in March.

Mr Biden signed the bill just before departing for a campaign rally in the battleground state of Georgia. The president is expected to host the competing rally as the former president and Mr Biden’s political rival hosts an event across the state.