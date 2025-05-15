Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The co-founder of the Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream company was arrested Wednesday in a protest at a Senate hearing where he accused Congress of providing bombs that are killing children in Gaza.

Ben Cohen was one of seven people arrested at the hearing held by the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, according to the Capitol Police.

The protest erupted as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr was beginning to testify on the 2026 budget for his department.

At least one protester shouted that the mostly anti-vaxxer “RFK kills people.” Cohen was there protesting the killing of children in Gaza with bombs provided by the U.S. and the proposed cuts to Medicaid that will hurt poor kids. He can be heard shouting: “Congress pays for bombs.”

He later posted a video of the arrests, saying: “I told Congress they're killing poor kids in Gaza by buying bombs, and they're paying for it by kicking poor kids off Medicaid in the US. This was the authorities' response.”

I told Congress they're killing poor kids in Gaza by buying bombs, and they're paying for it by kicking poor kids off Medicaid in the US. This was the authorities' response. pic.twitter.com/uOf7xrzzWM — Ben Cohen (@YoBenCohen) May 14, 2025

The committee’s Republican Chair Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana called on the Capitol Police to remove the protesters.

“That was a made for C-SPAN moment,” Cassidy quipped after the demonstrators were hauled out.

They were charged with crowding, obstructing and incommoding — a misdemeanor offense.

All but Cohen also faced charges of resisting arrest and assault on a police office.

Cohen was later released from custody.

The Ben & Jerry’s company could not immediately be reached for comment.

The company has been critical of the Israeli government in the past, and has a history of corporate activism.