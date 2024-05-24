What is the ‘Appeal to Heaven’ flag seen flying at Justice Alito’s beach house?

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is in trouble over a flag yet again, this time for “an appeal to heaven” flag seen flying at his beach house in New Jersey.

The flag was seen at the home last summer, according to The New York Times, which also reported that an upside-down American flag was seen at the Alexandria, Virginia, home of Justice Alito less than two weeks after the Capitol riot in Washington, DC.

The upside-down US flag is a sign of a nation in distress and the “appeal to heaven” flag has in recent years become a symbol for support of Christian nationalism and the baseless claim that the 2020 election was stolen from former president Donald Trump.

Some rioters on January 6, 2021 carried the inverted American flag or the “appeal to heaven” flag during the insurrection. The “appeal to heaven flag” shows a green pine on a white field and the use of the flags at the homes of Justice Alito has intensified concerns regarding his impartiality as the court hears cases related to the January 6 attack as well as Mr Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Justice Alito is yet to comment on the “appeal to heaven” flag seen at his beach house.

This is the history of the flag and what it has been seen to symbolize in recent years:

The flag’s beginnings

People carry an "Appeal To Heaven" flag as they gather at Independence Mall to support president Donald Trump during a visit to the National Constitution Center to participate in the ABC News town hall, on 15 September 2020 in Philadelphia ( AP )

The origins of the flag go back to the Revolutionary War, according to Ted Kaye, the secretary for the North American Vexillological Association, an organization that studies flags and their meaning.

Six vessels under the leadership of George Washington flew the flag in 1775 as they sailed to confront British ships. It subsequently became the Massachusetts maritime flag the following year until 1971.

The pine tree on the white flag was intended to symbolize the strength of the colonies in New England and the written “an appeal to heaven” message was rooted in the belief that God would help the colonists defeat tyranny.

Why the flag is used today

‘An appeal to heaven’ flag is seen as crowds arrive for the ‘Stop the Steal' rally on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC ( Getty Images )

There are multiple reasons people use the flag today – some use it to show their identification with a patriotic movement that focuses on the founding fathers and the American Revolution, Jared Holt at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue think tank, said. The London-based think tank tracks online disinformation and extremism.

Another reason some fly the “appeal to heaven” flag is to show their support for Christian nationalism.

In 2021, Paul Miller, a professor of the practice of international affairs at Georgetown University as well as a research fellow at the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, wrote for Christianity Today that Christian nationalism is “the belief that the American nation is defined by Christianity and that the government should take active steps to keep it that way”.

Mr Holt said those using the flag often argue for “more intolerant and restrictive forms of government aligned with a specific religious philosophy”.

The Associated Press contributed to this report