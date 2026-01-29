Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alex Pretti, the 37-year-old nurse fatally shot by a federal immigration officer in Minneapolis on Saturday, appeared to confront federal agents less than two weeks before his death, newly published video footage shows.

A video published by The News Movement, a digital media company, seemed to show Pretti kicking a government vehicle and being tackled to the ground on a city street January 13.

The BBC reported on Wednesday that the man in the video “has the same coat, facial hair and gait as Alex Pretti and a facial recognition tool suggests a 97% match.”

open image in gallery Alex Pretti appeared to confront ICE agents and kick their vehicle 11 days before he was fatally shot in Minneapolis, video footage shows ( The News Movement )

In the two-minute video clip, a man can be seen rushing toward a federal vehicle and yelling before kicking out its taillight. He appears to be carrying a gun in his waistband.

An agent steps out of the vehicle, shoves the man to the ground and receives backup from other agents. Nearby bystanders, some filming and yelling at the federal agents, watch the scene unfold.

“During the altercation, agents fired tear gas and pepper balls into the crowd,” The News Movement narrator says. “They continued to hold the man down before they retreat and he walks away.”

The clip went viral on X on Wednesday, with a number of Republican commentators pointing to it as evidence that Pretti was not a peaceful protestor.

The Independent has contacted the Department of Homeland Security and the BBC Press Office for comment.

open image in gallery Pretti, 37, was an intensive care nurse and Minneapolis resident ( U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs )

Pretti, a Minneapolis resident and intensive care nurse, was shot and killed by federal agents on Saturday, becoming the third shooting by agents that’s taken place this month during the Trump administration’s ongoing Minnesota crackdown.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller alleged that Pretti was a “domestic terrorist” who “tried to assassinate federal law enforcement.” In contrast, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, a Democrat, claimed that Pretti had been “murdered.”

During a press conference over the weekend, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said that the deceased man was a U.S. citizen, whose only previous contact with law enforcement was for traffic violations and that he appeared to be a licensed gun owner.

Clips of the encounter that previously circulated online do not show Pretti approaching officers with a gun drawn. One video shows multiple agents wrestling with a man on a Minneapolis street before nearly a dozen shots are fired. Another shows a man that appears to be Pretti shouting at agents after they shoved a woman to the ground.

Pretti’s family described him as a compassionate person who was staunchly opposed to the administration’s immigration crackdown.

“He cared about people deeply and he was very upset with what was happening in Minneapolis and throughout the United States with ICE, as millions of other people are upset,” Michael Pretti, Alex’s father, told the Associated Press. “He felt that doing the protesting was a way to express that, you know, his care for others.”

The surge in immigration enforcement activity — which triggered numerous arrests and widespread protests — has sparked disparate reactions from politicians. Elected officials in Minnesota have accused ICE of reckless behavior and called on federal agents to withdraw from the state. Meanwhile, the White House has claimed that Democrats are inciting anti-law enforcement sentiment.

In recent days, the president has signaled a desire to ease tensions in the state.

On Tuesday, Trump told Fox News, “We’re going to de-escalate a little bit” in Minnesota, though he hedged his comments, insisting: “I don’t think this is a pullback.”

There is widespread public concern about the strategies being implemented by immigration agents. While about half of American voters support the president’s deportations, a sizable majority, 61 percent, believe that the tactics employed by ICE have gone too far, according to a recent Siena University poll.