The director of The Age of Disclosure, a new documentary that bills itself as revealing a decades-old government cover-up of non-human intelligence, suggested that the president could soon confirm the existence of aliens.

Dan Farah, the director of the film, which hits select theaters and Amazon Prime streaming on Friday, said it’s possible the president of the United States could soon reveal that humans aren’t alone, he told Entertainment Weekly.

"I think it's only a matter of time before the release of this film is followed by a sitting president stepping to the podium and telling the world, 'We're not alone in the universe,'" Farah told the outlet. "It's the most significant moment a leader could possibly have." The Independent has asked the White House for comment.

Farah spoke to 34 U.S. government insiders, including those from the military and intelligence community officials, about an "80-year global cover-up of non-human intelligent life and a secret war among major nations to reverse-engineer advanced technology of non-human origin,” according to the film’s description.

Sources, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, New York Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, discuss the government’s work with Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, or UAPs — the formal term for UFOs.

open image in gallery The director of a new documentary about non-human intelligent life thinks the president will soon reveal that humans aren’t alone in the universe ( Getty Images )

“UAPs are real, they’re here, and they’re not human,” a former senior CIA official said in the trailer.

Since wrapping up the documentary, Farah said he’s learned from "people who are in my film and sources outside of my film" that Trump "has become aware of the base facts and has his team all over trying to learn everything that he needs to know so we can decide a course of action,” he told the outlet.

"I know the movie's on his radar a hundred percent, and look, President Trump said on the campaign trail that he intended to declassify what the government knows about this topic,” he said.

open image in gallery Dan Farah, the director of Age of Disclosure, which will be available in select theaters and on streaming on Amazon Prime Friday ( Getty Images )

Before reclaiming the White House, Trump discussed the possibility of extraterrestrial life during several interviews.

In July 2024, Trump told influencer Logan Paul that he wasn’t a “believer.” He added: “Probably I can’t say I am. But I have met with people that are serious people that say there’s some really strange things that they see flying around out there.”

Months later, in September 2024, when podcaster Lex Fridman asked the president whether he would push to release more footage of UAPs, Trump replied: "I’ll do that. I would do that. I’d love to do that. I have to do that."

The following month, Trump discussed the idea of intelligent life beyond Earth with Joe Rogan, saying the subject has “never been my thing.” When Rogan asked what he thought about the existence of alien life, Trump said: “There's no reason not to think that Mars and all these planets don't have life.”

Congress has also held multiple meetings on UAPs. In September, Florida GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who chairs the House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, called for heightened transparency on the subject.

“The American people deserve maximum transparency from the federal government on sightings, acquisitions, and examinations of UAPs and whether they pose a potential threat to Americans’ safety,” she said. Paulina Luna joins other members of Congress who have called to “pull back the curtain” on the government’s UAP research.

Farah told Entertainment Weekly that he hopes the film’s release will lead the government to make public as much as it can regarding UAPs and non-human intelligent life.

"For too long, the public has blatantly been lied to, kept in the dark, and misled with a really sophisticated disinformation campaign,” he said. “And I think we're now at a tipping point where not only does the public deserve to know the truth, but it's really essential because the stakes have never been higher. And the stakes impact not only everyone in the United States, but everyone in the world."