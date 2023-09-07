When is second Republican presidential primary debate?

The second Republican presidential primary debate is set to take place in Simi Valley, California, at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute on 27 September.

After the rumble in Milwaukee on 23 August the Republican party is set to face off on the debate stage once more, under the direction of moderators Stuart Varney and Dana Perino of Fox News, and Univision’s Ilia Calderón.

There were plenty of fireworks going off centre stage as eight GOP candidates began to exchange harsh words as they battled it out for the nomination for president.

In the first debate, there were three winners that made it to the top, including Mike Pence, Chris Christie, and Nikki Haley with some neutrality with Tim Scott, Asa Hutchinson and Doug Burgum.

Here’s everything you need to know about the second debate, including where to watch and how qualifications have changed.

How can I watch the debate?

Viewers can tune in on Fox Business, Univision and Rumble on the 27 September which will be like at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute.

In a press release from the Republican National Committee (RNC), Rumble is said to be the exclusive live stream provider.

“I am excited to announce that our second Republican primary debate will be in partnership with FOX Business, Rumble, Univision, and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, which will serve as an iconic venue for the debate.

“We are looking forward to continuing our fair, neutral and transparent primary process in Simi Valley to elect the next President of the United States, said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

David Trulio, President and CEO of The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute said: “President Reagan felt strongly that the institution that bore his name should be a ‘dynamic intellectual forum’ where leaders would debate the future. We are excited to partner with the RNC to host the next Republican presidential candidate debate at the Reagan Library.

“Given the challenges and opportunities facing our country, there is no better place for presidential contenders to make their case as they honor the man — Ronald Reagan — who rebuilt America’s military and economy, and changed the world.

Who has qualified for the second debate?

Former president Donald Trump has qualified for the second debate but has previously said on his social media Truth Social that he will not “be doing the debates.”

The other candidates are Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former vice president Mike Pence, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen Tim Scott and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie.

What are the rules for qualifying?

According to an article by Politico, it was reported that RNC would raise the criteria to qualify for the second debate, from the criteria initially set out in the first debate.

For the second debate, candidates will need at least 3 per cent in two national polls or will need 3 per cent in one national poll as well as two polls from four of the early-voting states — Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina — a person familiar with the markers set by the Republican National Committee told The Associated Press.

Candidates are also expected to have 50,000 unique donors, including at least 200 donors from 20 different states or territories. This is an increase from the first debate on the 23 August where candidates only needed to be backed by 40,000 unique donors from 20 different states or territories.