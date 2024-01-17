✕ Close Donald Trump addresses supporters after landslide Iowa caucus win

Donald Trump soared to victory in the 2024 Iowa caucuses on Monday night, with a projected 51 per cent of the Republican vote.

The Associated Press and news networks called the race shortly after 8.30pm local time, while many counties were still in the midst of caucus meetings.

The former president won in 98 of 99 counties, with Nikki Haley beating him by just one vote to claim a victory in Johnson County.

Despite her win there, Ms Haley lost out to Ron DeSantis for second place, with both vowing to continue on to the New Hampshire primary.

Vivek Ramaswamy dropped out of the race and endorsed Mr Trump after securing less than eight per cent of the vote.

Life-threatening cold weather conditions appear to have impacted voter turnout as sub-zero temperatures and an extreme wind chill left most of the state in blizzard-like conditions.

In final Iowa polling, Mr Trump held a substantial lead over the other candidates, which is precisely how matters played out on Monday.

President Joe Biden responded to Mr Trump’s landslide win in the Iowa caucuses, by warning American voters: “It’s going to be you and me vs extreme MAGA Republicans”.