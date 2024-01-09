✕ Close Related video: Trump claims former White House doctor told him he was healthier than Obama

A new poll from CNN shows former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley within single digits against former president Donald Trump in the New Hampshire primary.

The poll shows that 39 per cent of Republican primary voters prefer Mr Trump while 32 per cent support Ms Haley. The next closest competitor, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, is 20 points behind Ms Haley at 12 per cent. Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy polls at 8 per cent and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis polls at 5 per cent.

Support for Ms Haley increased by 12 points since the November CNN/UNH poll.

Ms Haley has enjoyed a wellspring of support in the Granite State. The state’s governor Chris Sununu endorsed her and the influential Koch Network threw its support behind her. She benefited from a series of strong debate performances, particularly when going on the offence against Mr Ramawamy when he attacked her daughter and called her corrupt.

The survey was also conducted after Ms Haley refused to answer directly that slavery caused the Civil War between 1861 and 1865, despite the fact that she pushed to remove the Confederate battle flag from South Carolina’s state capitol grounds.