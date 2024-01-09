2024 polls live: Trump’s lead over Nikki Haley narrows in New Hampshire as primary season looms
Poll shows that 39 per cent of Republican primary voters prefer Trump while 32 per cent support Haley
A new poll from CNN shows former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley within single digits against former president Donald Trump in the New Hampshire primary.
The poll shows that 39 per cent of Republican primary voters prefer Mr Trump while 32 per cent support Ms Haley. The next closest competitor, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, is 20 points behind Ms Haley at 12 per cent. Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy polls at 8 per cent and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis polls at 5 per cent.
Support for Ms Haley increased by 12 points since the November CNN/UNH poll.
Ms Haley has enjoyed a wellspring of support in the Granite State. The state’s governor Chris Sununu endorsed her and the influential Koch Network threw its support behind her. She benefited from a series of strong debate performances, particularly when going on the offence against Mr Ramawamy when he attacked her daughter and called her corrupt.
The survey was also conducted after Ms Haley refused to answer directly that slavery caused the Civil War between 1861 and 1865, despite the fact that she pushed to remove the Confederate battle flag from South Carolina’s state capitol grounds.
What do the numbers in USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll really mean for Biden?
Right now, take President Joe Biden’s low numbers among Black and Hispanic voters with a grain of salt.
Currently, most people don’t believe the 2024 contest will be a rematch between Joe Biden versus Donald Trump.
But one area where Biden has to worry is the enthusiasm gap.
As I explained last month, In 2020, Mr Biden created a heterogeneous coalition of moderates, Black voters, independents, young voters, college-educated city dwellers, suburbanites and progressives that supported Sens Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren in the primaries.
That coalition was always going to be fragile because inevitably, one set of actions that pleased one part of his coalition would anger another group. His signing of climate legislation would inevitably frustrate some people who worry about high gas prices.
His unequivocal support for Israel after the October 7 massacre by Hamas has infuriated younger voters of colour who see Israel’s assault on Gaza as unconscionable. But the glaring red light for Mr Biden is the enthusiasm gap.
Mr Trump’s supporters have shown to be incredibly enthusiastic and any legal action taken against him has only galvanised support for him.
The USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll showed that 44 per cent of Trump supporters labelled themselves as a “10” on a scale measuring their enthusiasm.
By contrast, only 18 per cent of Mr Biden’s supporters list themselves the same way.
An enthusiasm gap could be fatal as many people who broke for Mr Biden might not be enthused about voting for an 81-year-old Democrat when they saw supporting him as a one-time act to stop Mr Trump.
Trump’s Iowa lead grows as Nikki Haley makes New Hampshire competitive
Nikki Haley looks to be poised for an upset victory over Ron DeSantis in Iowa, but has no reason to feel comfortable.
The South Carolina governor led her Florida rival in a new Morning Consult poll of the Iowa caucuses released on Tuesday, less than a week before caucusing will take place. Her lead, however, was well within the poll’s margin of error — and well behind Donald Trump, the continued frontrunner for the nomination.
Ms Haley may actually be setting herself up for a mixed victory next week, if the newest poll holds true on Monday. She could pull off a surprise win over Mr DeSantis in a state where he has bet it all, only to find herself well behind the frontrunner in the first contest — by as far as 40 points, if the survey is accurate.
Such a dynamic would put the former ambassador in an interesting situation as she charges into New Hampshire. Polling of the second contest in the GOP nominating marathon shows a much tighter race between Mr Trump and Ms Haley, though the former president could find some wind for his sails with a strong performance in Iowa.
Ms Haley’s fellow Republican challengers have refused to drop out, making it more difficult for her to defeat Mr Trump.
The contest in New Hampshire comes after the 15 January Iowa caucus. Unlike the Hawkeye State, which is heavily conservative and evangelical Christian, New Hampshire voters are decidedly more moderate.
Slightly more than four in 10 likely primary voters in New Hampshire are undeclared rather than registered Republicans and one-third of likely primary voters describe themselves as moderates.
Poll shows Biden losing to Trump as Black, Latino, youth support drops
A new poll shows President Joe Biden losing to former president Donald Trump in 2024 as Mr Biden’s support among Black, Latino and young voters has dropped.
A USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll showed that the president has failed to consolidate parts of the coalition that propelled him to the White House in 2020.
Mr Trump, who has a commanding lead in every state that holds an early nominating contest for the Republican nomination for president, beats Mr Biden in a head-to-head with 39 per cent compared to Mr Biden’s 37 per cent.
Only 63 per cent of Black voters support Mr Biden. In 2020, Black voters propelled him to victory in the South Carolina primary, which led to him winning the Democratic nomination.
In his victory speech in November, he thanked Black voters, saying “You’ve always had my back, and I’ll have yours.”
The Independent’s Eric Garcia reports:
Poll shows Biden losing to Trump as Black, Latino, youth support drops
Biden lags behind Trump with Hispanic and young voters and faces an enthusiasm gap
Trump gets more than 60% in national GOP polling average
Former President Donald Trump gets more than 60 per cent in FiveThirtyEight’s national GOP primary polling average as of 29 December. In January of 2023, Mr Trump was standing at about 42 per cent support.
Polling average as of 29 December:
Donald Trump: 61.2%
Nikki Haley: 11.0%
Ron DeSantis: 11.7%
Vivek Ramaswamy: 3.5%
Chris Christie: 3.4%
Asa Hutchinson: 0.6%
A new poll in New Hampshire shows Haley squeezed Trump’s lead
The former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley has tightened the gap between her and the prominent frontrunner in New Hampshire, according to a 21 December poll from American Research Group.
The poll indicated that 33 per cent of likely New Hampshire GOP primary voters support the former president while 29 per cent support Ms Haley, meaning she has closed in on him within four percentage points.
In response to the recent poll, Mr Trump took to Truth Social, blasting it as a “scam.”
He wrote, “FAKE NEW HAMPSHIRE POLL WAS RELEASED ON BIRDBRAIN. JUST ANOTHER SCAM! RATINGS CHALLENGED FOXNEWS WILL PLAY IT TO THE HILT. SUNUNU NOW ONE OF THE LEAST POPULAR GOVERNORS IN U.S. REAL POLL TO FOLLOW.”
The poll also indicated that Chris Christie has pulled ahead of Ron DeSantis in the state, boasting 13 per cent compared to the Florida Republican’s mere 6 per cent.
Biden may alienate young voters with handling of Gaza conflict, poll finds
Joe Biden’s management of the US’s role in the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip is deeply unpopular thanks in part to a serious divide among Americans generationally regarding the war.
A new poll from The New York Times and Siena College finds Mr Biden trailing his expected 2020 challenger, Donald Trump, when Americans are asked which politician they’d trust more to lead the US through the crisis. It’s a finding that underscores how badly the incumbent president’s numbers are with voters in his own party as he heads into an election year facing calls not just from Republicans but from Democrats as well to step aside and let a younger candidate run.
Mr Biden’s support from young voters is cratering. Nearly three out of four voters ages 18-29 say they disapprove of Mr Biden’s handling of the conflict — a dismal sign for an incumbent who is consumed with the task of shoring up a coalition that in 2020 included a major surge in the youth vote. Younger voters turned out in 2020 and largely voted against Donald Trump; an analysis from Tufts University found that the percentage of young voters who participated in 2020 jumped 11 points from the previous election cycle.
The reason for the disillusionment of Mr Biden’s younger supporters on this issue is clear: Millennials and Gen Z are more broadly opposed to the Israeli government’s handling of the conflict, which has claimed more than 19,000 lives and has yet to result in the death of any prominent members of Hamas leadership.
Biden’s approval rating plunges to all-time low
US President Joe Biden’s approval rating hit an all-time low on Monday, with just 34 per cent of respondents to a new poll saying they approve of the job he is doing in the White House.
By contrast, 61 per cent said they were dissatisfied with his performance when consulted for the latest survey from Monmouth University, conducted between 30 November and 4 December.
The remaining five per cent of people surveyed said they had not yet made up their minds about the president’s first term.
The Biden administration’s approach to tackling illegal immigration (69 per cent disapproval) and taming inflation (68 per cent disapproval) were identified as areas of particular concern, according to Monmouth.
Meanwhile, 53 per cent were disappointed with the president’s record on job creation and 52 per cent by his administration’s work on bolstering transport and energy infrastructure.
“The Biden administration keeps touting their infrastructure investments and a host of positive economic indicators,” said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute.
“Those data points may be factual, but most Americans are still smarting from higher prices caused by post-pandemic inflation. This seems to be what’s driving public opinion. There is political danger in pushing a message that basically tells people their take on their own situation is wrong.”
