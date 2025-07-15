Unreleased music from Beyoncé stolen from choreographer’s car in Atlanta, police say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Unreleased music from Beyoncé was stolen from her choreographer’s car in Atlanta, according to police.

The “Single Ladies” singer is on a world tour to promote her country album “Cowboy Carter.” She has performed three shows in Atlanta since Thursday, and her last show in the city is Monday night.

Atlanta police said in a press release Monday authorities responded to a report of car theft last Tuesday. According to investigators, a Jeep Wagoneer was broken into, and two suitcases were stolen.

ABC News reported, citing police documents, the suitcases contained music from Beyoncé that has yet to be released, along with show plans.

open image in gallery Unreleased music from Beyoncé was stolen from a choreographer’s car in Atlanta, according to police ( Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

The owner of the suitcases claimed to be a choreographer for Beyoncé. Police identified the theft victims as choreographer Christopher Grant and Diandre Blue, a dancer for Beyoncé.

The two told police they parked the Wagoneer, which was a rental car, at a local food hall, and about an hour later, they found the trunk window had been damaged and the suitcase had been stolen, the Associated Press reported.

The reportedly stolen materials were stored on five hard drives, according to the AP, which cited police documents.

Two MacBook laptops, Apple headphones and luxury clothing and accessories were also reported stolen, the AP reported.

Blue told police the hard drives contained "watermarked music, some unreleased music, footage plans for the show and the past and future set list,” according to ABC News.

The Independent has reached out to a representative for Beyoncé.

Police had yet to catch the thief as of late Monday afternoon, but, according to the police documents, they have taken steps to find the suspect.

Authorities were drawn to a location via a laptop ping, and officers were sent to canvas the area. A “suspicious person stop" was conducted in the area, police said.

Cameras were also able to capture the theft, and investigators found “two very light” fingerprints.

open image in gallery The 'Single Ladies' singer is currently on a world tour to promote her country album 'Cowboy Carter’ ( Ben Montgomery/Getty Images )

open image in gallery Beyoncé fans attend the 'Cowboy Carter Tour' at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 16 in London, England ( Ben Montgomery/Getty Images )

After her last show in Atlanta, Beyoncé is heading to Las Vegas to finish her tour. She will be at Allegiant Stadium on July 25 and 26.

Cowboy Carter was Beyoncé’s eighth No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart. The artist also made history, becoming the first Black woman to hit No. 1 on Top Country Albums.