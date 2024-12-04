UnitedHealthcare CEO shot dead outside Manhattan Hilton hotel in ‘targeted attack’
Brian Thompson was killed by a masked gunman shortly before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, according to police sources.
UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot dead on Wednesday morning in what police sources believe was a “targeted attack,” the New York Post reported. Thompson, 50, was reportedly shot in the chest outside the Hilton hotel in Midtown Manhattan, according to the Post.
The shooting occurred at around 6:46 a.m.; the masked gunman was said to have fled eastbound on 6th Avenue. Thomas was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
This breaking news story will be updated...