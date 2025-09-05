Mike Tyson announces fight with Floyd Mayweather will take place in 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Legendary boxers Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather have agreed to a fight in 2026.

Tyson, 59, took to Instagram Thursday night to announce the event, sharing a poster featuring half of each boxers’ faces and the words, “Legend vs. Legend.”

The boxing star simply captioned the post, “Coming Soon.”

Tyson was shocked Mayweather agreed to the fight, telling TMZ Sports, “This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen.”

"I still can't believe Floyd wants to really do this,” he said, adding that it will be “detrimental to his health.”

open image in gallery Legendary boxers Mike Tyson, pictured, and Floyd Mayweather have agreed to a fight in 2026 ( Getty Images )

But Mayweather, who's almost a decade younger than Tyson, isn’t afraid.

"I've been doing this for 30 years and there hasn't been a single fighter that can tarnish my legacy,” he told TMZ Sports.

He continued: "You already know that if I am going to do something, it's going to be big and it’s going to be legendary. I'm the best in the business of boxing. This exhibition will give the fans what they want."

Since the fight is an exhibition, if Mayweather did lose to Tyson, it wouldn’t mess up his 50-0 record.

open image in gallery Tyson took to Instagram Thursday night to announce the event, sharing a poster featuring him and Floyd Mayweather, pictured, and the words, ‘Legend vs. Legend’ ( Getty Images for Jason Lee/Holly )

This is not the first time Tyson has come out of retirement for a star-studded fight. Last November, Tyson lost to Jake Paul, a 28-year-old boxer and influencer. Before then, he hadn’t been in a professional bout since 2005.

Mayweather’s last professional fight was in 2017 against Conor McGregor. TMZ Sports called it the “most-watched matchups ever.” Showtime said it had generated 4.3 million domestic pay-per-view buys, ESPN previously reported.

In 2021, Mayweather fought Jake Paul’s older brother, Logan Paul, in an exhibition. While there was no official winner read, ESPN scored the fight 78-74 for Mayweather.

On Wednesday, ESPN named Mayweather the top boxer of the century.

This is a developing story...