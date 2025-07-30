Tsunami alerts issued for California, Hawaii and Alaska after massive earthquake off Russia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tsunami alerts have been issued for Hawaii, California and Alaska following a massive magnitude 8.7 earthquake off the coast of Russia on Tuesday.

The entire west coast of the U.S. has been alerted to watch for signs of dangerous waves and parts of Canada, Russia and Japan are also under tsunami alerts.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the earthquake hit just before 1.30 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time near the coast of Kamchatka in Russia’s far east.

Officials are watching for signs a tsunami may be developing. While the state of Hawaii and the California coastline were put on a tsunami watch, parts of Alaska have been put on a tsunami advisory.

The earthquake was initially reported as a magnitude 8.0, but the U.S. Geological Survey has upgraded the earthquake to an 8.7.

A tsunami watch is issued when there is a potential for a tsunami to develop. That alert can be upgraded to an advisory if monitors have reason to believe that the waves generated by a potential tsunami are likely to be dangerous.

Tsunami alerts have been issued for parts of Hawaii, Alaska, California and in Japan and Russia, after an 8.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of Russia on Tuesday ( AFP via Getty Images )

A tsunami warning is issued when widespread water inundation or significant coastal flooding is expected from a confirmed tsunami.

According to the center, if waves did hit Hawaii, the earliest would arrive around 7.17 p.m. HST.

The Oahu Department of Emergency Management shared a post on social media alerting locals.

“A tsunami threat is being evaluated. Please stay tuned to local TV/radio,” the post says.

Anyone living in or visiting Hawaii who wants to know if they’re in an evacuation zone can find that information at honlulu.gov/tsunamievac.

The National Weather Service in the San Francisco Bay Area also published a post telling anyone in the area to keep up with developing news, as waves from a potential tsunami could arrive just after midnight local time.

“TSUNAMI WATCH in effect for the California coast. Estimated time of arrival as early as 12:15 AM on July 30. People along the coast: Stand by for further updates,” the post says.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management directed those in the potential path of any tsunami to its resource page.

“The National Tsunami Warning Center has issued a Tsunami Watch for San Francisco following the 8.7 earthquake in Kamchatka. A Tsunami Watch means the danger of a tsunami affecting San Francisco is not yet known,” the department said in a post. “The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management is monitoring the situation and will send out additional information when available. Visit http://sf.gov/tsunami for guidance and an interactive map of the tsunami hazard zone.”

Canadian officials have issued a tsunami watch for parts of coastal British Columbia.

Japan has also issued a tsunami advisory following the earthquake. Japanese meteorological officials believe a potential tsunami could inundate parts of the coastline up to a yard, according to CBS News. The Kamchatka peninsula in Russia is also facing a tsunami threat, according to NOAA.