Tsunami hits Russia’s far east after 8.8 earthquake while Japan, US and Canada on alert: Live updates
The entire west coast of the US has been alerted to watch for signs of dangerous waves and parts of Canada, Russia and Japan are also under tsunami alerts
Tsunami waves hit Russia and Japan after one of the strongest recorded earthquakes at 8.8 magnitude struck Russia's far east on Wednesday, causing devastation and triggering mass evacuations.
A tsunami of 3-4m slammed the coastal areas of Russia's Kuril Islands, while Japanese authorities recorded tsunami waves as high as 40cm in 16 locations off the coast of Hokkaido. Tsunami warnings are also in place for parts of Canada, Alaska, Hawaii and other coasts south toward New Zealand.
Several people were injured in Russia's far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, while more than 900,000 people across Japan's eastern seaboard were asked to evacuate. "Today's earthquake was serious and the strongest in decades of tremors," Kamchatka governor Vladimir Solodov said.
Footage shared by Russian media showed water reaching parts of the shoreline and residents climbing to higher ground as tsunami sirens blared. Similar sirens were sounded in Japan, urging people to move to higher ground.
It was not immediately clear how many people suffered injuries in the quake or the intensity of the damage to infrastructure.
The earthquake was centered about 119km east-southeast from the Russian city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, which has a population of 180,000, on the Kamchatka Peninsula. Multiple aftershocks as strong as 6.9 magnitude were recorded.
Fukushima nuclear power plant workers evacuated
Japanese nuclear power plants along the Pacific coasts have suspended their work schedule in response to the tsunami alert, but so far, no abnormalities have been reported.
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, which operates the tsunami-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, said about 4,000 workers are taking shelter at higher grounds on the plant complex while monitoring remotely to ensure plant safety.
Its release of treated radioactive wastewater into the sea is also temporarily suspended as a precautionary step.
The Fukushima power plant suffered a meltdown in 2011 after a magnitude 9 earthquake struck off the northeastern coast of Japan, triggering a powerful tsunami.
What to expect after an earthquake triggers tsunami waves
A powerful earthquake that struck off the coast of Russia generated tsunami warnings and advisories for a broad section of the Pacific, including Alaska, Hawaii and the US West Coast.
What is a tsunami?
Tsunamis are waves triggered by earthquakes, underwater volcanic eruptions and submarine landslides. After an underwater earthquake, the seafloor rises and drops, which lifts water up and down. The energy from this pushes sea water that transfers to waves.
Many people think of tsunamis as one wave. But they are typically multiple waves that rush ashore like a fast-rising tide.
Some tsunamis are small and don't cause damage. Others can cause massive destruction. In 2004, a 9.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia, causing waves that leveled remote villages, ports and tourist resorts along the Indian Ocean across Southeast and South Asia. Some 230,000 people died.
About 1 million people asked to evacuate in Japan
Authorities in Japan have issued an evacuation advisory to more than 900,000 residents in 133 municipalities along Japan’s Pacific coast, from Hokkaido to Okinawa.
Japan’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency said that so far no injuries or damages have been reported following a tsunami.
The country's meteorological agency said a tsunami as high as 40cm was detected at 16 locations as the waves have moved south along the Pacific coast from Hokkaido down to just northeast of Tokyo.
Ferries connecting Hokkaido and Aomori on the northern tip of Japan's Honshu island were suspended, as well as those connecting Tokyo and nearby islands.
Some local train operations have been suspended or delayed as well, according to operators. Sendai airport in Miyagi Prefecture temporarily closed its runway, according to reports.
Tsunami waves hit Kamchatka and Japan
Tsunami alerts have been issued for Hawaii, California and Alaska following a massive magnitude 8.8 earthquake off the coast of Russia on Tuesday.
The powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake also triggered tsunami waves that struck parts of Japan’s Hokkaido and Russia’s Kuril Islands.
A tidal surge of 1ft was recorded near the volcanic island of Amchitka in Alaska, at approximately 5.14pm Pacific Time – the highest water level above the normal tide reported so far from the tsunami, according to meteorologists.
More details in report
Tsunami waves hit Kamchatka and Japan after massive 8.8 earthquake off Russia
In pic: Tsunami hits coastal area of Severo-Kurilsk at Paramushir island of Kuril Islands, Russia
Tsunami advisory issued for Los Angeles and Washington state
A Tsunami advisory has been issued for Los Angeles, with waves expected to hit the coastal state around 1am local time on Wednesday, the national weather service announced on X.
It urged those located in the coastal area to move off the beach and out of harbours and marinas."Do not go to the coast to watch. Be alert to instructions from local officials," the weather service added.
A similar tsunmai advisory has been issued for the outer coast of Washington state. Ocean sensors indicated a possible 1ft wave at some of the outer coast, the Washington emergency management division said.
"There may still be some unusual currents on the inner coast," it added.
Russia struck by 'one of the strongest recorded earthquakes'
Russia's far east was likely hit by one of the top 10 strongest earthquakes ever recorded, according to experts.
A tsunami hit coastal areas of Russia's Kuril Islands and Japan's large northern island of Hokkaido after a powerful, 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Russia early Wednesday. Warnings are also in place for Alaska, Hawaii and other coasts south toward New Zealand.
Damage and evacuations were reported in the Russian regions nearest the quake's epicenter on the Kamchatka Peninsula."This earthquake is likely to be in the top 10 strongest ever recorded," said AccuWeather vice president of forecast operations Dan DePodwin.
"The strongest was the 1960 Valdivia earthquake in Chile, which was 9.4-9.6 magnitude. The March 2011 earthquake that triggered the tsunami which devastated parts of Japan was a 9.0-9.1 magnitude," he added.
"Although not all major earthquakes lead to tsunamis, the risk must be taken seriously until the threat has passed. In the case of this earthquake, a tsunami would not reach Hawaii for at least several hours.
"Residents and visitors that are located on the Pacific Ocean should monitor local emergency officials and heed any tsunami warnings."
In pics: People take shelter at a temporary evacuation site in Japan after tsunami warning
Tsunami warnings across the Pacific Ocean
A tsunami has hit coastal areas of Russia's Kuril Islands and Japan's large northern island of Hokkaido after an 8.8-magnitude earthquake early on Wednesday.
Tsunami warning sirens sounded in Honolulu, Hawaii, where people were told to move to higher ground.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said a first tsunami wave of about 30cm reached Nemuro on the eastern coast of Hokkaido.
The first tsunami wave hit the coastal area of Severo-Kurilsk, the main settlement on Russia's Kuril Islands in the Pacific, according to the local governor Valery Limarenko. He said residents were safe and staying on high ground until the threat of a repeat wave was gone.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said waves of 1-3m above tide level were possible along some coastal areas of Hawaii, Chile, Japan and the Solomon Islands. Waves of more than 3m were possible along some coastal areas of Russia and Ecuador.
The centre said a tsunami could cause damage along the coastlines of all the Hawaiian islands. "Urgent action should be taken to protect lives and property," the warning stated.
New Zealand authorities issued warnings of "strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges" along coastlines throughout the country.
Tsunami waves hit Russia's far east
A tsunami with a height of 3-4m was recorded in parts of Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday, shortly after a powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck Russia's far east region.
Several people were injured in the remote Russian region, according to officials.
"Today's earthquake was serious and the strongest in decades of tremors," Kamchatka governor Vladimir Solodov said on Telegram.
