Tsunami alerts issued in multiple countries after major earthquake off Russia: Live updates
Hawaii has been put on a tsunami watch, and parts of Alaska face a more severe tsunami advisory
Tsunami alerts have been issued for Hawaii and Alaska after an 8.0 earthquake hit near Russia.
Hawaii has been put on a tsunami watch, which is issued when there is a potential for a tsunami to develop.
Parts of Alaska face a more severe tsunami advisory as monitors have reason to believe the waves from a potential tsunami are likely to be dangerous.
If tsunami waves did hit Hawaii, the earliest they would arrive would be around 7:17 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.
Fox Weather reports, citing the center, potential tsunami waves reaching more than nine feet above the tide level along some coasts of the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands.
"A tsunami has been generated that could cause damage along coastlines of all islands in the state of Hawaii," the center said. "Urgent action could be taken to protect lives and property."
Waves are forecasted to reach the Alaskan islands of Shemya by 4:46 p.m. Alaska Daylight time and Adak by 5:46 p.m., according to Fox Weather.
California under tsunami watch
California and the entire West Coast were placed on a tsunami watch Tuesday following a massive earthquake near Russia.
The National Weather Service’s Bay Area office said tsunami waves could hit as early as 12:15 a.m. local time on Wednesday.
