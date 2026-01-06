Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Trump team weighs option to use military to acquire Greenland days after capturing Venezuela’s president: Live updates

Greenland, a mineral-rich Arctic island, is a self-governing territory of the Kingdom of Denmark

Stephen Miller declares Greenland should be part of US and 'nobody will fight' over country's future

The Trump administration is weighing options to acquire Greenland, including the use of the military, days after completing a covert operation to capture Venezuela’s now-deposed President Nicolás Maduro.

"The president and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal, and of course, utilizing the US military is always an option at the Commander-in-Chief's disposal,” the White House said Tuesday.

It comes after White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said on CNN Monday, “The president has made clear for months now that the United States should be the nation that has Greenland as part of our overall security apparatus.”

Greenland, a mineral-rich Arctic island, is a self-governing territory of the Kingdom of Denmark.

Trump told reporters last Sunday Greenland is “so strategic right now,” adding that the territory “is covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place.”

Also over the weekend, the U.S. captured Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, in Caracas. They both subsequently pleaded not guilty to drug and weapons charges in New York.

Trump is considering using military to acquire Greenland

The Trump administration is weighing options to acquire Greenland, including the use of the military.

"The president and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal, and of course, utilizing the US military is always an option at the Commander-in-Chief's disposal,” the White House said Tuesday.

Rachel Dobkin6 January 2026 22:04

