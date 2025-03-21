Trump says Musk won’t be briefed on secret China war plan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US president Donald Trump has denied a New York Times report that his close ally, billionaire Elon Musk, was due to be briefed by the Pentagon on Friday about the military's plan for any war that might break out with China.

"China will not even be mentioned or discussed," Mr Trump said in a post about the Pentagon meeting on Truth Social on Thursday.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said in a post on X that the meeting would be "about innovation, efficiencies and smarter production”.

A US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the briefing for Mr Musk would be attended by senior military officials in the Pentagon and would be an overview on a number of different topics, including China.

According to the New York Times report, the briefing would include 20 to 30 slides that lay out how the US would fight in a conflict with China. The newspaper cited two US officials it did not identify.

Access to the closely guarded military plan would mark a sharp expansion of Mr Musk's role as a Trump adviser who has spearheaded efforts to cut US government spending.

It would also fuel questions about conflicts of interest for Mr Musk, who as the head of Tesla and SpaceX has business interests in China and with the Pentagon.

The White House has previously said Mr Musk will recuse himself if any conflicts of interest arise between his business dealings and his role in cutting federal government spending.

Washington and Beijing have had tense relations for years over differences ranging from access to technology, trade tariffs and cybersecurity to TikTok, Taiwan, Hong Kong, human rights and the origins of Covid.