Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Trump suspends green card lottery program after Brown University shootings

The diversity visa program makes up to 50,000 green cards available each year by lottery

Video Player Placeholder
Suspect in Brown University shooting and MIT professor's killing found dead, officials say

President Donald Trump has suspended the green card lottery program that allowed the suspect in the Brown University and MIT shootings to come to the United States.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem shared in a social media post that, at Trump’s direction, she is ordering the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services to pause the program.

“This heinous individual should never have been allowed in our country,” she said of the suspect, Portuguese national Claudio Neves Valente.

Neves Valente, 48, is suspected of committing the shootings at Brown University that killed two students and wounded nine others, and the killing of an MIT professor.

He was found dead on Thursday evening from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

Neves Valente obtained legal permanent residence status in 2017, U.S. attorney for Massachusetts Leah B. Foley said.

Neves Valente, 48, is suspected of committing the shootings at Brown University that killed two students and wounded nine others, and the killing of an MIT professor
Neves Valente, 48, is suspected of committing the shootings at Brown University that killed two students and wounded nine others, and the killing of an MIT professor (Reba Saldanha)

The diversity visa program makes up to 50,000 green cards available each year by lottery to people from countries that are little represented in the United States, many of them in Africa. The lottery was created by Congress, and the move is almost certain to invite legal challenges.

Nearly 20 million people applied for the 2025 visa lottery, with more than 131,000 selected when including spouses with the winners.

After winning, they must undergo vetting to win admission to the United States. Portuguese citizens won only 38 slots.

Lottery winners are invited to apply for a green card. They are interviewed at consulates and subject to the same requirements and vetting as other green-card applicants.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem shared in a social media post that, at Trump’s direction, she is ordering the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services to pause the program
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem shared in a social media post that, at Trump’s direction, she is ordering the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services to pause the program (REUTERS)

Trump has long opposed the diversity visa lottery. Noem’s announcement is the latest example of using tragedy to advance immigration policy goals.

After an Afghan man was identified as the gunman in a fatal attack on National Guard members in November, Trump’s administration imposed sweeping rules against immigration from Afghanistan and other counties.

While pursuing mass deportation, Trump has sought to limit or eliminate avenues to legal immigration.

He has not been deterred if they are enshrined in law, like the diversity visa lottery, or the Constitution, as with a right to citizenship for anyone born on U.S. soil. The Supreme Court recently agreed to hear his challenge to birthright citizenship.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in