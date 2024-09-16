Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1726520074

Titan sub hearing live: Final text before Titanic-bound submersible imploded revealed

The first of 10 former OceanGate employees took the stand during the Titan Marine Board of Investigation’s first hearing to ‘uncover facts’ and detect any ‘criminal activity’ related to the doomed deep-sea voyage

James Liddell,Kelly Rissman
Monday 16 September 2024 16:54
Related: Titan sub CEO jokes 'what could go wrong' in foreboding interview before disaster

A public hearing began today into the Titan submersible’s disastrous deep-sea voyage following its implosion on its journey to the wreck of the Titanic, killing all five passengers on board.

Ten former employees of Oceangate – the US submersible company that operated the expedition – are among 24 witnesses giving testimony to the Titan Marine Board of Investigation.

An animation of the Titan’s fated journey revealed a chilling final communications between the Titan and the support vessel Polar Prince. The support vessel repeated the same question, prompting that team to ask for “better comms” from the Titan crew. In one of its final messages, the crew wrote: “all good here.”

The Titan sub was attempting to dive 2.4 miles to reach the Titanic shipwreck which lies 380 miles from St John’s in Newfoundland, Canada, when it lost contact on June 18 2023. After four days, debris of the submersible was found close to the wreck.

The implosion claimed the lives of British explorer Hamish Harding, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, OceanGate’s CEO Stockton Rush and French deep-sea explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

The investigation will detect whether there was criminal activity or “negligence by credentialed mariners,” Jason Neubauer, Titan Marine Board of Investigation’s chairman, said on Sunday.

1726520074

Catterson said he had ‘doubts’ — and voiced them

“I had my doubts,” Catterson said about the carbon fiber hull.

“I think that when you put it under compression, they can buckle, they can shift, they can move all these directions three-directionally,” he added.

When aksed if he had voiced his concerns about the hull to any OceanGate employees, Catterson said he told Stockton Rush, Tony Nissen, the first witness today who is an engineer, and David Lochridge, who was terminated shortly after detailing his concerns with the Titan’s design in an inspection report.

Kelly Rissman16 September 2024 21:54
1726518832

A series of unfortunate events after the Titan went undetected

The Canadian Coast Guard had been hearing a consistent “knocking” sound, Catterson said. The witness explained that the consistency signaled that the noise was coming from humans, distinct from the ocean sounds.

He thought the submersible was drifting.

The Polar Prince did not have a remotely operative vehicle (ROV) on board.

When a ROV did arrive, and it was determined that it could help find the submersible, it went to the bottom of the seafloor but died. So efforts then included recovering this “dead ROV,” Catterson said. They then tried to use sonar off the ROV to detect the submersible, but it didn’t work.

Pelagic Research Services’ ROV later arrived at the scene, and found debris within 10 minutes, he said.

Kelly Rissman16 September 2024 21:33
1726518244

Witness reveals insight into the search and rescue process

Catterson said he was part of the search and rescue operations. He was on the Polar Prince, the support vessel.

“We did everything that we could to determine whether it was a communications issue or something else,” he recalled.

Both the tracking and communications both stopped because OceanGate was using the accoustic modem, which is tied to the depth sensor for tracking purposes, also as a communications link, which was atypical, he said.

“Normally there would have been two devices,” Catterson told the panel. “This is the first case I’ve ever seen” where communications and tracking were tied together, meaning “when one fails, so does the other.”

Kelly Rissman16 September 2024 21:24
1726517518

‘No red flags’ on launch day, Catterson says

The expediton was repeatedly “weathered out,” he said, given the intense fog.

On June 18th, he said it was sunny, so it was really the only day they could have gone. It was like the day was “blessed,” he said.

OceanGate had an “extensive pre-dive,” Catterson told the panel. They started at 4am, four hours before the submersible’ launched.

He said he had never experienced such a lengthy process: “There were so many things that had to be checked. Subs do not have that many things to check over.”

Catterson was tasked with the dive checks.

“There were no red flags,” he said. “It was a good day.”

Kelly Rissman16 September 2024 21:11
1726516588

‘Like a bathtub compared to the North Atlantic’: Catterson said the training wasn’t reflective of the conditions the Titan would see on its mission

When asked whether OceanGate staffing in Expedition 2023 was “sufficient to ensure safety,” Catterson paused before responding: “I think training and operations at sea could have been better.”

They did their training out of Everett which is “like a bathtub compared to the North Atlantic,” he said. They didn’t have practice in rougher conditions, like fog. “The training probably didn’t reflect as good as a base of knowledge for out there,” referring to where the Titan set sail.

Kelly Rissman16 September 2024 20:56
1726516288

Ex-contractor recalls drop weight problems

Catterson recalled drop weight issues on the two test dives he was a part of years before the ill-fated Titan set sail.

He described how drop weights work. “The sub became neutral so the sub became neutral...They were only able to drop 70 pounds. That’s not enough to do what they needed to have happen,” Catterson told the panel.

Kelly Rissman16 September 2024 20:51
1726515796

WATCH: James Cameron likens Titan submersible tragedy to Titanic

James Cameron likens Titan submersible tragedy to Titanic
Kelly Rissman16 September 2024 20:43
1726514907

The Titan was the first sub Catterson worked on that hadn’t been classed, he testifies

When asked whether it was typical for submersibles to be classed, Catterson said: “yes.”

The Titan “would have been the first one that was not classed,” he said.

Catterson recalled conversations he had with Rush about needing to get the submersible classified — which he described as “short.”

The former contractor said he told Rush that classification is “proof of due diligence” and a way to get insurance. However, Catterson got the impression that classing the vessel “wasn’t a big of a worry for him as it is for most people.”

Kelly Rissman16 September 2024 20:28
1726514519

Tym Catterson, former OceanGate contractor, takes the stand

Catterson has been working with manned submersibles since the 1980s for a variety of companies.

He started working with OceanGate in 2003 or 2004. He said the company’s co-founders were unfamiliar with subs when he was hired.

Kelly Rissman16 September 2024 20:21
1726512475

OceanGates’s finances and safety measures under the microscope

“There was no drug testing,” Carl said.

When asked about whether safety was ever an agenda item of an OceanGate meeting, she said she couldn’t recall.

She revealed the company “basically didn’t have any money coming in” aside from investors.

“We got very low but to the point where I got very concerned that we weren’t going to make payroll one week,” she said. Rush would essentially provide a temporary loan to the company when that would happen, she said. “He would write a check.”

Carl was released as a witness.

Kelly Rissman16 September 2024 19:47

