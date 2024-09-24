Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1727172000

Titan sub hearings live: OceanGate co-founder says cause of implosion that killed 5 may never be known

The US Coast Guard hearing into the Titan submersible tragedy will resume at 8.30am Tuesday

Michelle Del Rey,James Liddell,Rhian Lubin
Tuesday 24 September 2024 06:00
Comments
Close
Newly-released footage of Titan sub wreckage surfaces

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.

Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.

Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond

Head shot of Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia

Washington Bureau Chief

Guillermo Sohnlein, the co-founder of the company whose submarine imploded on a trip to see the wreckage of the Titanic, killing all five people on board, has told a hearing into the disaster the cause of the accident may never be known.

Sohnlein and Stockton Rush founded the company in 2009. Rush was among the five people who died when the submersible imploded in June 2023.

The former CEO left the company in 2013 but after the submersible’s implosion, he defended his former business partner. Sohnlein told investigators he wants the world to honor his friends by continuing deep-sea exploration.

Roy Thomas, a senior principal engineer with the American Bureau of Shipping, provided testimony on the nuances of carbon fiber materials used to make the Titan’s hull. He said OceanGate never made any attempts to classify their vessel with the agency, one of the main regulators for submersibles in the world.

Had it been recognized, the vessel would have undergone several assessments ensuring its safety. Rush once called classification “an impediment to innovation” and told an employee getting inside Titan is “one of the safest things I will ever do,” adding, “no-one is dying under my watch — period.”

Recommended
1727172000

US Coast Guard releases video of salvage efforts to recover parts of Titan sub

Michelle Del Rey24 September 2024 11:00
1727161200

What is the process for classifying submersibles?

To qualify for classification with the American Bureau of Shipping, submersible owners must:

1. Establish and maintain recognized technical standards

2. Check that the design of the submersible is in compliance with the standards

3. Certify material and equipment that will be incorporated into the vessel complies with standards

4. Ensure vessel is in compliance with ABS standards throughout lifetime

Michelle Del Rey24 September 2024 08:00
1727154000

US Coast Guard releases exhibits ahead of hearing

Photos and exhibits pertaining to the investigation are available on Twitter. One set of documents shows the mapped location of the Titan’s debris on the seafloor. The other photo is of the submersible’s dome previously referenced in testimony.

Michelle Del Rey24 September 2024 06:00
1727148600

WATCH: Titan crew's final three-word text revealed in haunting animation of submersible's journey

Titan crew's final three-word text revealed in haunting animation of submersible's journey
Michelle Del Rey24 September 2024 04:30
1727137800

Final communications between the Titan crew and its support vessel, revealed

“All good here” were some of the final words that the doomed Titan submersible crew communicated before the submersible imploded on its mission to the Titanic wreckage site in June 2023.

The message, revealed as part of the Coast Guard’s Monday hearing into the circumstances of the failed mission, was sent to support vessel Polar Prince on June 18, 2023, shortly before the submersible imploded, killing all five of its crew members. It was an incident that captivated both sides of the Atlantic as crews made a mad dash to save the crew after the sub lost contact with the surface - with the world unaware that the lives had been lost.

The Coast Guard played an animated re-enactment of the Titan’s voyage that captured the submersible’s final, spotty exchange with the Polar Prince, during the Monday hearing that shed new light on the sub’s final mission.

Around 10am on June 18, Polar Prince asked the Titan crew whether they were able to see the support vessel on the submersible’s display. The support vessel asked the crew the same question seven times over the course of seven minutes. The Titan crew then sent “k,” meaning it was asking for a communications check.

Read the full story...

Final messages revealed from the Titan sub before tragic implosion

The anticipated two-week-long hearings kicked off with testimony from a former OceanGate engineer, who said he was fired after warning about the ship’s carbon fiber hull years before its catastrophic voyage

Michelle Del Rey24 September 2024 01:30
1727134200

Coast Guard adds ‘new witness’ to schedule ahead of Friday’s hearing

Michelle Del Rey24 September 2024 00:30
1727130626

‘This was not supposed to happen’ Sohnlein says during closing statements

“This was not supposed to happen,” Sohnlein said during his closing remarks on Monday. “Five people should not have lost their lives.”

Despite the efforts of the investigating panel, the former OceanGate CEO said he’s not sure the public will ever know want led to the tragedy.

Still, he’d like the memories of those who died to be preserved by continuing deep ocean exploration.

“Someday in the near future, we’ll look back on this time as a major turning point in human history when the general public took an active interest in our efforts to explore the deep ocean,” he said. “If that happens, then that’s probably the most fitting tribute for the memories of these five individuals.”

Michelle Del Rey23 September 2024 23:30
1727127000

In photos: Key moments from the hearings so far

British adventurer Hamish Harding and father and son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood were among those killed on board the deep-sea vessel in June last year (OceanGate Expeditions/PA)
British adventurer Hamish Harding and father and son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood were among those killed on board the deep-sea vessel in June last year (OceanGate Expeditions/PA) (PA Media)
Former OceanGate's Director of Marine Operations, David Lochridge, center, testifies, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in front of the Titan marine board formal hearing inside the Charleston County Council Chambers, in North Charleston, S.C. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
Former OceanGate's Director of Marine Operations, David Lochridge, center, testifies, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in front of the Titan marine board formal hearing inside the Charleston County Council Chambers, in North Charleston, S.C. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool) (AP)
The Titan submersible found on June 22 the seafloor after days of searching after it imploded
The Titan submersible found on June 22 the seafloor after days of searching after it imploded (ROV image of TITAN tail cone. Source: Pelagic Research Services, June 2023)
Renata Rojas, OceanGate mission specialist, center, pauses during at the Titan marine board formal hearing, inside the Charleston County Council Chambers on Thursday
Renata Rojas, OceanGate mission specialist, center, pauses during at the Titan marine board formal hearing, inside the Charleston County Council Chambers on Thursday (AP)
Michelle Del Rey23 September 2024 22:30
1727123857

Monday hearing has concluded, proceedings to resume on Tuesday at 8.30am

Brooks has been released as a witness. Amber Bay, the former OceanGate director of administration, is the next person to testify at 8.30am Tuesday.

Michelle Del Rey23 September 2024 21:37
1727121626

Brooks says OceanGate asked employees to go without payment

OceanGate ran out of money several times before the fatal implosion that killed five people, Brooks says, adding the company asked him to go without his paycheck on multiple occasions.

“They asked for volunteers,” he said. The “company was economically stressed.” Brooks says he’s unsure about whether the company successfully recruited volunteers.

The company promised employees they’d get us “caught up in paychecks after the 1st of the year.” he said.

Michelle Del Rey23 September 2024 21:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in