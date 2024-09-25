✕ Close Long-time friend of OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush said Titan sub explosion was ‘expected’

A friend of the late OceanGate boss who said the CEO "definitely knew it was going to end like this" testified at the hearing into the Titan submersible disaster today.

Karl Stanley, the owner of a diving expedition company in Honduras and a close friend of Stockton Rush, went on the doomed submersible with his friend in April 2019. The Titan sub imploded last June, killing all five people on board, including Rush.

Stanley testified hearing cracking noises on the submersible and that he could pinpoint where they were coming from. He told the board that Rush was scared during the 2019 dive.

“It was unnerving and then when it kept happening,” Stanley testified, referring to the noises. “I remember I was the one that was able to isolate the area where it was coming from and told them, ‘this, this is the area,’ and was listening right there.”

“It’s also a clue to me about Stockton’s psychology...he was scared. Because if he wasn’t scared, he would have already isolated where the noises were coming from him on his first dive,” he continued.

In an email exchange with Rush, Stanley warned about a hull defect: “The only question in my mind is will it fail catastrophically or not.”