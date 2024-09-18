✕ Close Related: Titan sub CEO jokes ‘what could go wrong’ in foreboding interview before disaster

The Coast Guard’s panel on Tuesday heard testimony from its fourth witness during its investigation into the circumstances that led up to the Titan submersible’s disastrous deep-sea voyage on its journey to the wreck of the Titanic, killing all five passengers on board.

David Lochridge, the former director of marine operations who worked at the company from 2015 to 2018, told the panel about the “red flags” he witnessed.

He said there was a “push” to launch the Titan. “The way this company was going about this project, bypassing all the standardized rules and regulations that are set in place by people with experience...It was inevitable something was going to happen. It was just a [question of] when,” he said.

Lochridge issued an inspection report in January 2018 detailing his laundry list of concerns with an early version of the Titan. He was fired not long after.

He is one of 10 former employees of OceanGate – the US submersible company that operated the expedition – are among 24 witnesses giving testimony to the Titan Marine Board of Investigation.

The June 18, 2023 implosion claimed the lives of Rush, British explorer Hamish Harding, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman and French deep-sea explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet.