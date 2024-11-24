Thanksgiving weather forecast: Snow and rain threaten to dampen holiday travel plans

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday could get a little dicey this year, with winter weather forecast to impact a wide swath of the U.S. over the next week.

A record 80 million Americans are expected to hit the roads and skies over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, including the Tuesday before Thanksgiving Day and the Monday after, according to AAA.

They may have to contend with snow in the Midwest, driving rain along the Gulf Coast and a powerful atmospheric river storm slamming the West Coast, and the possibility of “messy Thanksgiving travel” in the eastern half of the country, the National Weather Service predicted.

Here’s a look at what the holiday week weather could look like.

open image in gallery Snow comes down on trees and a road during a storm Thursday, November 21, at Sugar Bowl Ski Resort in Norden, California ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Monday

A winter storm warning is in effect in Sacramento, California for the Sierra Nevada from Saturday through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The region can expect heavy snow at higher elevations and wind gusts potentially reaching 55 m.p.h. and there could be up to four feet of snow, with the heaviest accumulations expected Monday and Tuesday.

That precipitation could also affect the Midwest and Great Lakes regions, which are expected to see rain and snow Monday.

Tuesday

The storm bombarding the Great Lakes is predicted to move east on Monday night into Tuesday, bringing the potential for rain along the east coast, ABC reported.

Rain and cold temperatures could be felt in some of the major cities on Tuesday, including Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Charlotte, Atlanta and New York, the outlet reported.

Temperatures are expected to be warmer than average across the eastern U.S. throughout the day, “but a cold frontal passage by midweek will lead to highs near or a few degrees below normal,” the National Weather Service forecasted.

open image in gallery A map shows the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center’s 6-10 day precipitation outlook across the US. Those looking to travel home for Thanksgiving this week may have to deal with snowstorms and other inclement weather. ( NWS Climate Prediction Center )

Wednesday

FOX Weather forecasters warned Sunday that major cities in Wisconsin and Minnesota will be on alert for snow showers on Wednesday, and that travel in the Dakotas could be hazardous through the latter part of this week.

The FOX Forecast Center said a low-pressure system is expected to form in the Ohio River Valley and Great Lakes region, drifting into the mid-Atlantic and Northeast by the end of the week. Snow is possible in the Ohio River Valley, the northern mid-Atlantic and the interior Northeast into the weekend but, FOX Weather said, there is still “substantial uncertainty” about the amount of cold air available for snow.

The Mid-South and Tennessee Valley regions are expected to experience heavy rain on Wednesday into Thursday, the National Weather Service predicted.

Meanwhile, rain in the Northeast could be heavy, the center added, helping with the ongoing fire weather threatening the tri-state area.

open image in gallery This Thanksgiving holiday will see a record 80 million travelers at airports, on the road, and using other modes of transportation. Those looking to travel home for Thanksgiving this week may have to deal with snowstorms and other inclement weather ( Getty Images )

Thursday

While the Thanksgiving Day forecast remains murky, FOX Weather forecasters predicted the eastern half of the US being pelted by precipitation while the western half looks like it will be dry.

“Stormy weather may continue in some areas of the East through Thanksgiving Day, disrupting annual parades, turkey trots, football games and outdoor gatherings,” AccuWeather said. Storms are also predicted to affect the southern US, including major travel hubs in Atlanta and Charlotte, according to FOX Weather.

The National Weather Service’s Day 4-7 Winter Weather Outlook predicts some snow across parts of the Middle Mississippi Valley Wednesday, the Upper Ohio Valley reaching the northeast by Thanksgiving Day. It could continue into Friday.

This inclement weather means some Turkey Day travel could be disrupted.

A record number of people will be traveling, AAA predicted. The group projects that a record 71.7 million will travel by car, 5.84 million will fly domestically, and close to 2.3 million are expected to travel by modes of transportation, including buses, cruises and trains.

According to media forecasting company AccuWeather, the most weather-delayed airports during the holidays are San Francisco International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport.

Friday

Black Friday could be the most disruptive day for travel, FOX Forecast Center predicted.

California could experience some rain showers on Friday, the National Weather Service forecasted.

Out east, an area of low pressure is expected to develop off the Eastern Seaboard, meaning inclement weather could follow.

The National Retail Foundation also expects a record number of in-store and online shoppers from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday. This year should see 183.4 million, up from 182 million last year.

Associated Press contributed to this reporting