Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday could get a little dicey this year, with winter weather forecast to impact a wide swath of the US over the next week.

Those hoping to hit the roads and the skies around November 28 may have to contend with snow in the Midwest, driving rain along the Gulf Coast and a powerful atmospheric river storm slamming the West Coast.

FOX Weather forecasters warned Sunday that major cities in Wisconsin and Minnesota will be on alert for snow showers on Wednesday, and that travel in the Dakotas could be hazardous through the latter part of this week.

The FOX Forecast Center said a low-pressure system is expected to form in the Ohio River Valley and Great Lakes region, drifting into the mid-Atlantic and Northeast by the end of the week. Snow is possible in the Ohio River Valley, the northern mid-Atlantic and the interior Northeast into the weekend but, FOX Weather noted, there is still “substantial uncertainty” about the amount of cold air available for snow.

Meanwhile, rain in the Northeast could be heavy, the center added, helping with the ongoing fire weather threatening the tri-state area.

While the Thanksgiving Day forecast remains murky and federal forecasters often avoid predictions beyond a week out, the US Climate Prediction Center’s six-to-10-day outlook shows above-average precipitation in much of the western and northwestern US, and below normal precipitation in the Southwest and eastern US.

open image in gallery This Thanksgiving holiday will see a record 80 million travelers at airports, on the road, and using other modes of transportation. Those looking to travel home for Thanksgiving this week may have to deal with snowstorms and other inclement weather ( Getty Images )

Temperatures are also likely to be above normal in much of the central and southern US.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac forecasts sunshine on Thanksgiving Day for the Upper Midwest to the East Coast and across the Southwest. In the Pacific Northwest, there could be some rain. Farther north, Alaska is likely to see snow.

Snow will also fall in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains, and rain showers could slow travel from the Ohio Valley to the Deep South.

Temperatures in the Central US and the Plains will be warmer than normal, the publication said. The Plains should also be mostly dry but could see a few showers, the almanac noted.

open image in gallery A map shows the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center’s 6-10 day precipitation outlook across the US. Those looking to travel home for Thanksgiving this week may have to deal with snowstorms and other inclement weather. ( NWS Climate Prediction Center )

A record 80 million Americans are expected to hit the roads and skies over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, including the Tuesday before Thanksgiving Day and the Monday after.

That prediction from AAA, including those two days for the first time, exceeds last year’s projection of nearly 80 million by 1.7 million. It’s 2 million more than in 2019.

The group projects that a record 71.7 million will travel by car, 5.84 million will fly domestically, and close to 2.3 million are expected to travel by modes of transportation, including buses, cruises and trains.

According to media forecasting company AccuWeather, the most weather-delayed airports during the holidays are San Francisco International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport.

The National Retail Foundation also expects a record number of in-store and online shoppers from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday. This year should see 183.4 million, up from 182 million last year.