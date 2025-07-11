Texas floods latest: Trump surveys damage from disaster that killed 121, including Camp Mystic kids and staff
President’s visit comes amid reports that Kerr County officials were repeatedly denied state funding for an emergency flood warning system
Donald Trump met with Texas officials on Friday in Kerrville as he toured the damage from last week's devastating flash flooding.
The president and First Lady Melania Trump shook hands with rescuers who responded to the disaster, which has killed at least 121 people and left more than 160 missing, one week later.
Among the dead were more than two dozen girls from a summer camp, Camp Mystic. Trump took an aerial tour of the flood-ravaged Guadalupe River region, accompanied by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Senator Ted Cruz, and other federal officials.
The visit comes as Texas lawmakers face growing scrutiny over the state’s flood warning systems.
Before boarding Marine One to travel to Texas, the president said: “It's a horrible thing, a horrible thing. Nobody can even believe it, such a thing that much water that fast, without a dam break ... But we're going to be there with some of the great families and others, the governor, everybody.”
A New York Times report revealed that county officials were repeatedly denied funding for an emergency flood warning system, despite telling FEMA in October that deadly flooding was “likely” to occur within a year.
Where is the acting head of FEMA in the Texas flood aftermath?
FEMA Acting Administrator David Richardson has been absent during the federal response to the floods in Texas, prompting concerns about his leadership.
He was not on the manifest for today’s Air Force One flight from Washington, D.C., and has not visited the scene of the devastating flood so far this week.
Will he be at today’s roundtable?
FEMA leader hasn’t been seen in over a week sparking concern
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greeted firefighters and other first responders in Kerrville, Texas, following last week’s devastating flash floods.
Kerrville in Kerr County, Texas, was the center of last Friday’s deluge. As many as 170 people may still be unaccounted for, and statewide, there have been 121 deaths.
Trumps meet with members of Kerrville Fire Department
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are meeting with members of the Kerrville Fire Department, who are explaining their role in responding to last Friday’s tragedy.
Alongside Texas Governor Greg Abbott, the Trumps are being shown maps of the local river system to understand the extent of the devastation in Kerr County.
Trump greeted by Gov Abbott
Texas Governor Greg Abbott greeted President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump as they stepped out of Marine One at Kerrville-Kerr County Airport.
Death threats over Texas flooding cartoon
An event in support of local reporting was postponed after death threats against a journalist for his newspaper editorial cartoon about the catastrophic flooding in Texas, according to a union.
An online fury erupted this week over an editorial cartoon in The Buffalo News by Pulitzer Prize-winner Adam Zyglis showing a man in a MAGA cap being swept away by the Texas floodwaters. Nose deep in the water, the man is holding up a sign that reads “Help” and a speech bubble floating downstream says: “Gov’t is the problem not the solution.”
