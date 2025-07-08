Texas floods latest: Death toll reaches 109 as Trump confirms visit to disaster site with Melania on Friday
Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian summer camp on the riverbank, confirmed 27 girls and staff members had been killed
The death toll from the Texas flooding disaster reached 109 victims on Tuesday as crews began to shift from rescue operations to recovery as the hope of finding survivors faded.
Donald Trump confirmed that he and First Lady Melania Trump intend to visit the disaster site in Kerr County on Friday, but said they didn’t “want to get in anyone’s way.”
“That’s what happens – a president goes and everyone is focused [on them] – I don’t want anyone to focus on us,” he said, adding that the situation was “tragic.”
The majority of the flooding victims were killed in Kerr County after the Guadalupe River rose almost 24 feet in under an hour early on July 4, carrying off vehicles, RVs and lifting buildings from their foundations.
Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian summer camp on the riverbank, confirmed 27 girls and staff members had been killed with five campers and one counselor still missing. Hundreds of emergency responders continued to search through debris with the flood's footprint stretching more than 100km.
Central Texas, including the area around Kerrville, is expected to be much drier Wednesday after days of rain and ongoing flood risks, though forecasters suggest there is a chance of a thunderstorm later in the evening – a potential trigger for further flash flooding.
Last 'live rescue' made on Friday, authorities say
Speaking at a Tuesday press conference, Jonathan Lamb, Community Services Officer for the Kerrville Police Department said the last “live rescue” in the county was made on Friday.
Sheriff Larry Leitha said it was uncertain how many people remained missing, as rescue operations continue.
“It’s hard to know that number. I know the numbers that we have found, and that’s all I know,” he said.
Five campers and one counselor still missing from Camp Mystic
Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said that five campers and one counselor from Camp Mystic are still missing.
The all-girls Christian summer camp on the bank of the Guadalupe River, confirmed 27 girls and staff members had been killed.
Previously 11 were still missing.
Odessa Police Officer named as one of the flood victims
Bailey Martin, an officer with the Odessa Police Department, has been identified as one of the victims of the Texas floods.
In a statement, the department said that positive identification and notification of next of kin had taken place on Monday.
“We kindly ask that you respect the family's privacy during this difficult time, as they have not only lost Bailey but also several other family members,” a statement read.
“Our prayers go out to them and to everyone affected by this devastating natural disaster.”
OPD said that all its officers were wearing mourning bands over their badges and that flags at the station had been lowered to half mast. It also encouraged the citizens of Odessa to replace their porch lights with blue bulbs for the rest of the week in remembrance of Martin.
Noem says people of Texas are 'grateful' to Trump
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Texans are “grateful” for Donald Trump’s support following her visit to the flood-devastated areas.
Speaking at a cabinet meeting Tuesday, she told the president her department was “cutting through the paperwork of old FEMA” in order to give a “much better response to help these families.”
Noem added that authorities were still looking for “a lot of little girls” and recounted how she had met bereaved parents who were “picking up their daughters stuffed animals, or their daughters shoes from cabins.”
“This is time for all of us in this country to remember that we were created to serve each other,” she said. “Every tragedy is unique... I’m proud of the people that immediately stepped up.”
Krisit Noem recalls harrowing details of Texas visit
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem recounted harrowing details of her recent visit to central Texas, where she visited the communities devastated by the flash flooding.
“I had walked through the cabin where all the little girls died, and I had kinda fallen apart in there but I walked out of the cabin. There was a gentleman, he said ‘that man over there needs a hug.’
“I walked over here and I hugged him and I said ‘do you work here?’ and he said ‘no my little girl was in that cabin. I just found her best friend about a half an hour ago, she had passed awa y’ – and he just fell apart, and we hugged and talked.”
Noem added that she had also met a camp counselor, who told her she had been holding onto two girls in the heavy flood waters, but had lost them in the violent waters.
“She said ‘I will live with that for the rest of my life,’” Noem said, adding: “The strength of people is incredible.”
Trump says response in Texas was 'so unified'
Speaking at a cabinet meeting Wednesday, Donald Trump said the response to the flooding from federal and state authorities was “so unified.”
“We had a lot of helicopters, it was actually dangerous... but they were real pros and they were responsible for pulling out a lot of people. We got them there fast,” he said.
The president added: “Texas has some good ones too. The response has been incredible and the fact that we got on so well... I don’t even think that’s a political thing, it was so unified.
“I think a lot of lives have been saved... As bad as it was you could have lost double or triple.”
Trump confirms Texas visit with Melania on Friday
Donald Trump has confirmed that he will be visiting Texas on Friday with First Lady Melania Trump, to survey the damage caused by the devastating flooding.
“I’ll be going down on Friday with the First Lady, we’ll be taking a trip,” he said at a cabinet meeting Wednesday.
“We don’t want to get in anyone’s way, because that’s what happens – a president goes and everyone is focused – I don’t want anyone to focus on us.”
The president added: “What a tragic situation.”
How Texas flash floods burst into a deadly tide in mere hours
With at least 105 dead and two dozen still missing, Friday’s catastrophic flash flooding in Central Texas ranks among the worst natural disasters in the state’s history.
The brunt of the disaster centered in Kerr County, where the torrential rainfall caused the Guadalupe River to burst its banks, taking 84 victims, including 28 children.
Here’s what you need to know:
How Texas flash floods burst into a deadly tide in mere hours
Fox News Commentator says Democrats have convinced people that 'if you vote for them they will make the weather good'
Fox News Commentator Charles Hurt claimed that the Democrats have convinced people that “if you vote for them they will make the weather good.”
Watch below:
Kerr County Sheriff dodges questions on flood response timeline
Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha was unable to answer a question about whether the local emergency manager was awake at the time that the first flooding alert came out.
Asked about specific timings at a press conference Tuesday, Leitha replied: “We're in the process of trying to put a timeline. That is not my priority at this time.”
“Was the emergency manager awake?” a reported asked.
“I can't tell you at this time,” Leitha replied.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments