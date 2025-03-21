US regulators recall nearly all Tesla Cybertrucks in latest blow to Elon Musk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly all Tesla Cybertrucks on the road are being recalled over safety concerns, marking the eighth recall for the futuristic vehicle since its launch just over a year ago.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued the recall, affecting more than 46,000 trucks from the 2024 and 2025 model years, on Thursday.

It addresses a potentially dangerous flaw in the Cybertruck's design: an exterior panel, known as the cant rail assembly, which runs along both sides of the windshield, can detach while the vehicle is in motion.

This poses a significant road hazard for other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash.

According to the NHTSA, the stainless steel strip is attached to the truck using a structural adhesive that is susceptible to "environmental embrittlement."

The issue came to light earlier this year, and videos circulating on social media showing people easily ripping the panels off Cybertrucks with their hands have further amplified concerns.

Tesla plans to rectify the problem by replacing the panel free of charge, using a more robust adhesive and additional reinforcements.

open image in gallery A Cybertruck parked in front of the White House ( Reuters )

Owners can expect to receive notification letters by May 19, 2025.

The recall encompasses all Cybertrucks manufactured between November 13, 2023, and February 27, 2025.

The Cybertruck, which Tesla began delivering to buyers in late 2023, has been recalled eight times in the past 15 months for safety problems, including once in November because a fault in an electric inverter can cause the drive wheels to lose power.

Last April, the trucks were recalled to fix acceleration pedals that can get stuck in the interior trim. Other recalls were related to windshield wipers and the display screen.

It's the latest setback for the Elon Musk-owned electric automaker, which has come under attack since President Donald Trump took office and empowered Musk to oversee a new Department of Government Efficiency that is slashing government spending.

While no injuries have been reported, Tesla showrooms, vehicle lots, charging stations and privately owned cars have been targeted.

open image in gallery Invesstigators and a member of the Seattle Fire Department inspect burned Cybertrucks at a Tesla lot in Seattle ( AP )

Prosecutors in Colorado charged a woman in February in connection with attacks on Tesla dealerships, including Molotov cocktails thrown at vehicles and the words “Nazi cars” spray-painted on a building.

And federal agents in South Carolina last week arrested a man they say set fire to Tesla charging stations near Charleston.

An agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives wrote in an affidavit that authorities found writings critical of the government and DOGE in his bedroom and wallet.

Even before the attacks ramped up in recent weeks, Tesla has been struggling, facing increased competition from rival electric vehicles, particularly out of China.

Though largely unaffected by Thursday's recall announcement, Tesla shares have plummeted 42 per cent in 2025, reflecting newfound pessimism as sales crater around the globe.

With regard to Thursday's recall, Cybertruck owners can contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752 and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236, or go to nhtsa.gov.