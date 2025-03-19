Website called ‘Dogequest’ created to dox Tesla owners nationwide

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As protests against DOGE head Elon Musk spread across the country, a website called “Dogequest” has reportedly published the personal details of Tesla owners, leading to concerns about privacy and safety.

The site reveals the names, addresses and phone numbers of Tesla owners on an interactive map and uses an image of a Molotov cocktail as a cursor. The operators of the site have stated that they will only remove the information of Tesla owners who prove that they have sold their cars, according to 404 Media.

The new site comes amid a number of attacks on Tesla properties, such as arson at showrooms and service centers, seemingly in protest of Musk and his role in the administration of President Donald Trump.

The map on the site also includes the locations of Tesla dealerships and superchargers as well as the personal information of staff at the Department of Government Efficiency, which is led by Musk.

The accuracy of the information remains unclear. Some of the people included on the site are verified Tesla owners, backers of the company or Musk, according to 404 Media.

open image in gallery A new website is publishing details of Tesla owners - though it raises concerns about safety ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The site states: “DOGEQUEST is the ultimate hub for enthusiasts of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)! Our innovative platform allows users to explore an interactive map of DOGE landmarks.”

“Leveraging our cutting-edge artificial intelligence algorithms, DOGEQUEST goes a step further by connecting like-minded Tesla owners with one another, facilitating a vibrant community through shared contact information,” the site adds.

It remains unclear where the information of alleged Tesla owners has come from.

One individual whose information was included on the site told 404 Media that they bought their Tesla in 2013 before Musk was a supporter of Trump.

“I lived through GamerGate and know how scary it is for women in particular to be [doxed]. I understand that the website is anti-Elon, as am I, but I fear that this type of website and in particular, the presence of my full name and home address can be a physical threat to me and my family,” they added. “I can imagine the purpose is to harass and threaten perceived supporters of Elon, which I emphatically am not. As much as I can hate a stranger, I hate that guy.”

open image in gallery The new site comes amid a number of attacks on Tesla properties, such as arson at showrooms and service centers, seemingly in protest of Musk and his role in the administration of President Donald Trump ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

It comes after several high profile “attacks” on Tesla vehicles, including on at a Las Vegas dealership this week.

Musk responded to the news that several Teslas were engulfed in flames in Las Vegas, writing on X on Tuesday that “This level of violence is insane and deeply wrong. Tesla just makes electric cars and has done nothing to deserve these evil attacks.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a Tuesday statement that the attacks on Teslas and its dealerships are “domestic terrorism.”

“The swarm of violent attacks on Tesla property is nothing short of domestic terrorism,” said Bondi. “The Department of Justice has already charged several perpetrators with that in mind, including in cases that involve charges with five-year mandatory minimum sentences. We will continue investigations that impose severe consequences on those involved in these attacks, including those operating behind the scenes to coordinate and fund these crimes.”

“If you're going to touch a Tesla, go to a dealership, do anything, you better watch out because we're coming after you,” Bondi said Friday during an appearance on Fox Business.