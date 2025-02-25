Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Southwest Airlines plane was involved in a shocking near miss as it narrowly avoided colliding with a private jet at Chicago Midway Airport as it attempted to land on Tuesday.

Footage of the incident from the airport’s webcam shows Southwest Airlines Flight 2504 approaching the tarmac around 8:20 a.m. as a small Flexjet pulled in front of the much larger Boeing 737-800, forcing it to go back up into the air to avoid collision.

Flight data shows that the two planes were around 2,050 feet apart vertically when the Southwest 737 flew over the private jet at an uncorrected pressure altitude of 900 feet.

In air traffic control audio, the Southwest pilot can be heard asking the tower: “How’d that happen?”

Audio further revealed the private plane had been cleared to cross one runway but to hold at another to allow the Southwest flight to land.

The private jet pilot repeated the instructions to the tower incorrectly. The tower replied “negative” and corrected the pilot, who then repeated the instructions correctly. Thirty seconds later the Southwest pilot told the tower their jet was “going around.”

A Flightradar24 chart shows the distance between the Southwest plane and Flexjet ( Flightradar24 )

In an emailed statement, the airline said the plane landed safely after the crew performed a precautionary go-around “to avoid a possible conflict with another aircraft that entered the runway.”

“The crew followed safety procedures and the flight landed without incident. Nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of our Customers and Employees,” the statement concluded.

The flight had originated from Omaha, Nebraska, where it departed around 7:20 a.m., according to FlightAware data. Air traffic control cleared the flight to return to the airport shortly after the go-around and still had an on-time status.

The Flexjet Bombardier Challenger was bound for Knoxville, Tennessee, according to data from flightradar24.com. In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for Flexjet told The Independent: "We are aware of the occurrence today in Chicago.

“Flexjet adheres to the highest safety standards and we are conducting a thorough investigation. Any action to rectify and ensure the highest safety standards will be taken."

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

Runway incursions are rare but have increased in recent years, per FAA data. In 2021, the US experienced 1574 runway incursions. That number has increased to an average of 1749 incursions per year since.