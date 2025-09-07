Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

South Korea says it has reached a deal with the US on the release of South Korean workers

South Korea says it has reached a deal with the U.S. on the release of South Korean workers detained at a Hyundai plant in Georgia

Via AP news wire
Sunday 07 September 2025 06:27 EDT

South Korea says it has reached a deal with the U.S. on the release of South Korean workers detained at a Hyundai plant in Georgia.

Presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik announced Sunday that South Korea and the U.S. finalized negotiations on the workers’ release and that some unspecified administrative steps are left to be taken.

He said South Korea plans to send a charter plane to bring the workers back home.

South Korea’s Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said Saturday that more than 300 South Koreans were among the 475 people detained.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in