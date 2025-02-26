Slack down: Users report issues with app and website
Some 3,000 users have reported outages Wednesday morning
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Thousands of users are reporting issues using the workplace messaging service Slack as of Wednesday morning.
Users are reporting issues with both the messaging service’s website and app. More than 3,000 people have reported issues as of late Wednesday morning, according to the website DownDetector.
“We're investigating reports of trouble connecting or loading Slack, we'll provide another update once we have news to share,” the company said in a 10:30 a.m. statement on the website “Slack Status.”
The company’s latest update came just before 12:30 p.m.: “Our investigation is still in progress with regard to deprecated functionality for Slack features such as workflows, threads, sending messages and API-related features. We'll be back with more updates as soon as they're available.”
The Slack Status dashboard indicates notifications, searching, workspace administration, canvases, files and huddles are all unaffected as of noon Wednesday.
Slack is a popular cloud-based messaging service used by thousands of organizations across the world. The company touts more than 200,000 paid customers and daily users in more than 150 countries. Major companies, including Target, Uber, Etsy, Expedia and Airbnb all use Slack, according to their website.
The last major issue appears to have come on January 13, according to Slack Status.
“On January 13, 2025 from 4:45 PM PST to 5:05 PM PST, users may have experienced brief issues with Slack, including connecting to Slack, sending and loading messages and threads, and running workflows,” the company said at the time.
More to come, check back for updates...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments