Shoveling snow could be dangerous for your heart. Here’s why
Studies indicate that even brief periods can push the heart to the same exertion levels as a rigorous workout
The arduous task of clearing snow following a significant winter storm can pose a severe risk to heart health, with officials in Pennsylvania reporting three fatalities linked to snow removal activities over the weekend. All victims were aged between 60 and 84.
Shovelling snow is an intensely strenuous activity; studies indicate that even brief periods can push the heart to the same exertion levels as a rigorous workout. This strain is compounded by cold temperatures, which cause blood vessels, including those supplying the heart, to constrict. This constriction elevates blood pressure, significantly increasing the likelihood of a heart attack, stroke or cardiac arrest, according to the American Heart Association.
The danger is particularly acute for individuals with pre-existing heart conditions, those who have previously suffered a heart attack, older adults and people with risk factors such as high blood pressure or cholesterol.
Even seemingly healthy individuals can be vulnerable to the combined effects of heavy exertion in cold conditions, especially if they are typically sedentary. The Lehigh County coroner's office has urged residents to take frequent breaks and avoid overexertion.
The heart association advises that if you have to shovel, go slow and try to push the snow instead of lifting and throwing it. It also urges people to learn common warning signs of a heart attack and to call 911 if they experience them.
