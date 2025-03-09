Armed man shot by Secret Service agents outside White House

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The US Secret Service has shot an armed man directly outside the White House grounds, the agency has announced.

An “armed confrontation” took place directly outside the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in the White House’s West Wing shortly after midnight. President Donald Trump was not in the White House at the time of the shooting.

Local police had earlier in the day reported a "suicidal individual" who may have been travelling to Washington DC from Indiana to the Secret Service, the agency added.

Secret Service agents saw the man’s vehicle parked near 17th and F streets, NW, before they spotted an individual matching local police’s description nearby. An armed encounter followed near 17th and G Streets, a spokesperson for the agency said.

The man was taken to the hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

"As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm, and an armed confrontation ensued, during which shots were fired by our personnel," Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guiglielmi said on X.

No Secret Service personnel were injured in the incident, which is now under investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department.

open image in gallery The shooting took place near 17th and G Streets, the USSS said ( Google Maps )

Mr Guglielmi said on X: “Secret Service personnel were involved in a shooting following an armed encounter with a person of interest shortly after midnight on March 9 at 17th and G Streets NW. Media staging area will be at 17th and Pennsylvania.”

