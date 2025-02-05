Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sean “Diddy” Combs was hit on Tuesday with a pair of lawsuits by two women claiming the disgraced hip-hop impresario orchestrated their sexual assaults at Donald Trump’s Midtown Manhattan hotel.

The women, who are each identified in court papers filed Tuesday in New York State Supreme Court as “Jane Doe,” say they were drugged and forced to participate in group sex while Combs watched.

Combs “made it clear” that they did not have a choice, and that they “were not allowed to leave,” the dual lawsuits allege.

One of the accusers says she recalled seeing Combs “fully naked at one point and witnessing another man sodomizing him.”

The allegations largely mirror the more than 30 lawsuits already filed against Combs, who is presently jailed in a Brooklyn lockup awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

The first of the two women, whose complaint says she appeared in “numerous” music videos during the 1980s and 1990s, says she was assaulted “several” times “at Combs’ hands.” In 1997, according to the complaint, she was offered $2,000 to work as a bottle service waitress at a party Combs was throwing in the Hamptons.

open image in gallery Two of the alleged assaults took place at a Donald Trump hotel in Midtown Manhattan, according to court papers ( AFP via Getty Images )

When she arrived, Doe’s complaint says she was given a black dress to put on, herded into a separate room, and told to remain there until it was time for her to join the main event. Combs then appeared, and offered everyone drinks and marijuana, according to the complaint. After one drink, Doe “began to feel woozy, slipping in and out of consciousness,” the complaint states. It says she was then raped by Combs’ associates, “at Combs’ direction,” who at the time was having sex with another man.

Doe “believes that the assault may have been videotaped and later reached out to Combs to request that he delete the video, but Combs refused to comply,” the complaint goes on.

A second assault occurred after an event at the Limelight, a now-defunct New York City nightclub, according to Doe’s complaint. It says Doe and two friends attended the event at the five-story space, “with the top two floors dedicated to exclusive sex parties… directed by and involving Combs.” When Doe tried to leave, Combs allegedly stopped her and shepherded her and one of her friends to Trump’s Midtown hotel “in the early morning hours,” the complaint continues.

“Neither [Doe] nor her friend wished to go, but Combs made it clear that they did not have a choice,” the complaint contends. “After arriving at the hotel, [Doe] and her friend were taken to a penthouse suite where additional men had joined Combs. [Doe] and her friend were held in that room, without the ability to leave, were drugged, and forced to participate in group-sex activity during which she was sexually assaulted over the next several hours. For instance, [Doe] was vaginally raped by a club promoter at Combs’ direction, while Combs observed.”

The second “Jane Doe” was a hip-hop dancer who also appeared in several music videos during the same era, according to her complaint.

In it, she describes a party, also at the Limelight, that appears to be the same event attended by Jane Doe I, at which Combs “made it clear… that [Doe II] would be forced to participate in group sexual activity that was happening at the party.”

open image in gallery One of the latest accusers also says she was assaulted at a "White Party" thrown by Combs ( Getty Images )

“Around this time, [Doe II] began to feel as if she had been drugged,” the complaint states. “Combs forced [Doe II] to participate in sexual acts, both with him and with other people at the party. These sexual acts were against [Doe II’s] will, achieved by Combs through coercion and fear of physical violence from Combs or his associates.”

Doe II says in her complaint that she was assaulted years later for a second time while she was dating one of Combs’ security guards. The evening again began at the Limelight, where another “group-sex part[y]” was taking place, after which Doe and her security guard boyfriend took her to a penthouse suite at Trump’s hotel in Midtown, according to the complaint.

“At the penthouse, [Doe II] was put in a room with the security guard, who assaulted her physically and sexually… while Combs watched,” the complaint states. “[Doe II] and her friend then were forced to take what she believes to have been ecstasy or similar ‘party’ drug. Further, both women were forced to engage in a group sex activity that she did not want to participate in, but Combs had made clear that they had no choice and that they were not allowed to leave.”

Several hours later, Combs “finally allowed [Doe II] and her friend to leave,” according to the complaint.

Both women are asking a judge to award them compensatory and punitive damages under New York’s Gender Motivated Violence Act.

Combs was accused in a third lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court, of sexually assaulting a male singer in 2015.

Combs’ attorneys denied both women’s claims, issuing a statement that read, “As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false. Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone – man or woman, adult or minor.”