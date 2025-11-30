Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The parents of a 6-year-old North Carolina boy have filed a lawsuit against his school, claiming that its educators did nothing to protect him from being sexually assaulted by a classmate – even after the abuse was reported to a teacher and the principal.

The boy was assaulted multiple times by a classmate at Wake Forest Magnet Elementary School during the 2023-2024 school year, according to the lawsuit, filed November 3 in Wake County Superior Court.

The complaint alleges that the other student touched and fondled the victim in the school bathroom, among other sexual acts, according to The News & Observer.

“Plaintiff John Doe has suffered and continues to suffer severe mental and emotional injuries, including but not limited to severe anxiety, mental anguish, loss of enjoyment of life, and other damages,” the lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit accuses the Wake County school system of failing to protect the student and his classmates, even as a teacher and principal were told about the alleged abuse.

open image in gallery Parents of a young North Carolina student are suing his school district, claiming it failed to protect students after their son was sexually assaulted by a classmate. ( Google Maps )

It also claims that the student sexually assaulted other children at the school.

“Upon information and belief, the same student who sexually assaulted Plaintiff on numerous occasions also sexually assaulted other minor students of Wake Forest Magnet Elementary School,” the lawsuit says.

The boy told his teacher that he was being sexually assaulted by a classmate. While the teacher told the other student to stop, no further action was taken to prevent the abuse from continuing, the suit claims.

“Based on the teacher’s continuing inaction, Plaintiff suffered continuing sexual assaults,” the lawsuit said.

On April 19, 2024, the boy told his mother that a classmate had been sexually assaulting him. According to the complaint, his mother then told the principal about the assaults.

“The principal denied the allegations, refused to remove the perpetrating student from Plaintiff’s class, and refused to allow Plaintiff to move to a different class,” the complaint claims.

The lawsuit did not specify the grades of the students, but since the alleged victim was 6 years old, the students were likely either in kindergarten or first grade at the time. The family is seeking damages in excess of $25,000 from Wake County.

The Independent has reached out to the district for comment.