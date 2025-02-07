Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Liveupdated

Sao Paulo plane crash latest: Two dead after aircraft crashes into bus on busy road

The King Air F90 plane crashed into busy traffic in Sao Paulo on Friday morning

Alexander Butler
Friday 07 February 2025 06:56 EST
The plane crashed into a bus on a busy road in São Paulo
The plane crashed into a bus on a busy road in São Paulo (REUTERS)

Two people have been killed and at least two others injured in a plane crash in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo.

The light aircraft plummeted into busy traffic on a main road and smashed into a bus, causing it to burst into flames.

Huge plumes of thick black smoke could be seen across Marquês de São Vicente, a western part of the city, after the crash.

Witnesses reported hearing a huge explosion which was quickly followed by a large cloud of black smoke, according to local media outlet Globo.

Alexander Butler7 February 2025 11:53

