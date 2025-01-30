Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former world champion Russian figure skaters Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were on board the American Airlines plane that crashed into the Potomac River in Washington on Wednesday night, the Kremlin and state media have confirmed.

Shishkova and Naumov, who were married, won the world championships in pairs figure skating in 1994.

They had reportedly lived in the United States since at least 1998, where they trained young ice skaters.

The couple were travelling back to DC on Flight 5342 after having attended a skating championship held in Wichita with a group of young skaters.

Russia's Mash news outlet published a list of 13 skaters, many of them the children of Russian emigres to the United States, who it said were believed to have been on the plane.

open image in gallery Evgenia Shiskova and Vadim Naumov during the World Figure Skating Championships in Edmonton, Canada ( AFP via Getty Images )

Inna Volyanskaya, a former skater who competed for the Soviet Union, was also reported to have been on board, TASS said. She was a coach at the Washington figure skating club, according to its website.

Some Russian news agencies reported that Shishkova and Naumov's son Maxim Naumov, who competed for the United States, may have also been on the flight, but the Daily Mail quoted another competitor, Anton Spiridonov, as saying he had seen the younger Naumov fly out two days earlier.

Washington DC air crash latest Latest as of 0552 ET 30 January An American Airlines regional jet collided mid-air with an Army Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River near Washington, D.C.'s Reagan National Airport.

All 67 people on board both aircraft are feared dead.

As of the latest update, at least 19 bodies have been recovered from the river.

Reagan National Airport is closed until at least 11 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators are examining the sequence of events leading up to the tragedy, including possible human error in communication between the Black Hawk crew and air traffic control.

US Figure Skating, the governing body for figure skating in the United States, said athletes, coaches and family members were returning from the National Development Camp held in conjunction with the US Figure Skating Championships in Kansas.

"We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims’ families closely in our hearts," it said in a statement.

The Kremlin expressed its condolences to the families of Russian citizens who lost their lives in the crash and said that the sad news that Shishkova and Naumov had been on board appeared to be confirmed.

"There were other of our fellow citizens on board. It's bad news today from Washington. We are sorry and send our condolences to families and friends," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Russia's figure skating federation expressed its condolences to those who had lost loved ones in the crash, but said it was unable to comment further.

An American Airlines regional passenger jet and a US. Army Black Hawk helicopter crashed into the Potomac after a midair collision near Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday night, officials said.

Officials have not said how many people died in the accident but have suggested that there may be no survivors.