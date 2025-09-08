Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rupert Murdoch's family reaches deal on who will control media empire after his death

Rupert Murdoch’s family has reached a deal on control of his media empire after his death

David Bauder
Monday 08 September 2025 17:44 EDT
Media Election Reckoning
Media Election Reckoning (2025 Invision)

Rupert Murdoch’s family has reached a deal on control of the 94-year-old mogul’s media empire after his death, ensuring no change in direction at Fox News, the most popular network for President Donald Trump and conservatives.

The deal creates a trust establishing control of the Fox Corp. for Lachlan Murdoch, Rupert’s chosen heir who has been running Fox in recent years, along with his younger sisters, Grace and Chloe.

Lachlan Murdoch’s three older siblings, Prudence MacLeod, Elisabeth Murdoch and James Murdoch, give up any claims to control of Fox in exchange for stock currently valued at $3.3 billion, according to The New York Times, which first reported news of the deal.

