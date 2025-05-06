Wednesday is the Real ID deadline. But you can still travel with these forms of ID

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The deadline to get a REAL ID is nearly here - though there still remains confusion about what it includes and whether every one needs one.

After years of postponement and delays, starting on Wednesday, air travelers over the age of 18 will need a REAL-ID compliant identification to board domestic flights.

Without another delay in sight, all Americans will need to get a REAL ID if they haven’t already, or they may face travel troubles down the line. While officials warn the new form of identification is required – there will still be ways to fly within the country even without it.

Here’s everything you need to know about the REAL ID:

What is the REAL ID?

The REAL ID is a federally compliant state-issued driver’s license or identification card that Department of Homeland Security officials say is more secure than current IDs.

open image in gallery The deadline to get a REAL ID is Wednesday. But has left many people confused on what the ID is and whether they need one. ( Getty Images )

Americans should have a REAL ID – marked with either a gold or black star on the top right corner – to fly domestically.

The new standard identification is going into effect following the REAL ID Act, which was signed into law in 2005 following recommendations from the 9/11 Commission. The law was set to establish “minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards.”

While the REAL ID Act was intended to begin rolling out in 2008, it faced repeated delays over state challenges to implement the law – before getting stalled even further by the COVID-9 pandemic.

A REAL ID is required in each state and has additional screening measures. It often requires more proof of identification and proof of residency - such as a utility bill.

Who is required to get a REAL ID?

Every traveler over the age of 18 will need to have compliant identification to get through American airport security checkpoints.

open image in gallery The REAL ID is a federally compliant state-issued driver’s license or identification card that Department of Homeland Security officials say is more secure than current IDs. ( AP )

Anyone who fits the requirements and is not using a valid passport for domestic travel may face travel troubles.

Children under 18 traveling with companions do not need to present identification information as long as their companion has a valid form of ID.

What is the REAL ID needed for?

The REAL ID is needed to board a domestic flight within the U.S.

open image in gallery The Department of Homeland Security says the REAL ID is more secure than current identification forms. ( AP )

The new form of identification is also required to enter some federal buildings and facilities.

When does it go into place?

Starting on May 7, your license or identification card will need to be REAL ID-compliant to fly domestically in the US.

Are there any alternatives to the REAL ID?

Those planning to board a domestic flight without a REAL ID will need to bring a passport or other TSA-approved form of identification.

open image in gallery Those without a REAL ID will need to bring a passport or other TSA-approved form of identification for domestic flights within the US. ( Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

However, those without the REAL ID, will likely face lengthier security lines before even boarding the plane.

People without the REAL ID will likely see “delays, additional screening and the possibility of not being permitted into the security checkpoint,” Transportation Security Administration spokesperson Lisa Farbson said.

People can get REAL IDs from their states’ driver’s licensing agencies.

The requirements for the ID, including documentation needed to obtain it, vary state by state.

With contributions from the Associated Press.