Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Five months after the matter was seemingly closed, a lawsuit fighting to make Prince Harry’s private US visa records public will reopen in court on Wednesday.

The Duke of Sussex admitted he had previously taken drugs during his teenage years in his 2023 book, Spare, prompting a right-wing US think tank to suggest he had lied on his documentation or could have been given special treatment by Joe Biden’s administration.

The Heritage Foundation launched a legal battle against Department for Homeland Security (DHS) after a Freedom of Information Act request to obtain his application was rejected, with the think tank claiming it was of “immense public interest”.

In September 2024, the case was closed when a judge ruled that Harry’s application would remain private, as he had a “legitimate privacy interest in his immigration status”.

But on Wednesday, the case will be reopened in a federal court in Washington D.C - months after the now-president Donald Trump said he “wouldn’t protect” the duke.

Here is an explanation about what the case is about, and why it has not been reopened?

open image in gallery A judge will decide whether to vacate a previous ruling that the Duke of Sussex’s US visa application should remain private (Victoria Jones/PA) ( PA Wire )

What is the legal battle about?

The lawsuit was put forward after Harry admitted to having recreationally used marijuana, cocaine and psychedelic mushrooms in his bestselling memoir Spare.

In a passage of the 2023 book - three years after he moved to the US with his wife Meghan Markle - he opened up about his experiences of trying cocaine as a "deeply unhappy 17-year-old boy".

He wrote: "It wasn't much fun, and it didn't make me particularly happy, as it seemed to make everyone around me, but it did make me feel different, and that was the main goal. Feel. Different."

Application forms for US visas specifically ask about current and past drug use and admitting this can lead to applications being rejected.

The Heritage Foundation argued that the law "generally renders such a person inadmissible for entry" to the US - though immigration officers make final decisions based on a number of factors.

In light of Harry’s admission to drug use, the think tank called for the DHS to make his papers public to see whether he had lied on his forms. They also questioned whether Harry was given special treatment by the Biden administration.

open image in gallery Kevin Roberts, president of The Heritage Foundation. ( AP )

Who is directly involved?

Harry himself is not directly involved in any of the legal proceedings.

The case is being fought between the Heritage Foundation and the US government’s Department for Homeland Security - who manage visa and immigration applications.

After the publication of Spare, the think thank submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to obtain Harry’s documentation - but this was rejected.

They then brought a lawsuit to the DHS after claiming the information was of “immense public interest”.

Was the case closed?

In September last year, the case came to a conclusion after a judge ruled Harry’s application would remain private.

US judge Carl Nichols ruled that "the public does not have a strong interest in disclosure of the duke's immigration records".

"Like any foreign national, the duke has a legitimate privacy interest in his immigration status," he added.

open image in gallery It is the first time the case has been seen in US courts since the Donald Trump’s return to office last month. ( EPA )

Why has it been reopened?

Five months after the his ruling, Judge Nichols has agreed to reopen the case.

Lawyers for all parties have been ordered to appear in court for a “motion for relief from judgment” hearing in Washington DC on Wednesday.

Significantly, it is the first time it has been seen in US courts since the Donald Trump’s return to office last month.

The US president, who can intervene and ask for the documents to be released, previously warned that Harry could face consequences if he lied about taking drugs on his US visa application.

The Republican weighed in on Harry’s visa application at a political conference in February, in which he claimed the Biden administration had been “too gracious” to Harry since his 2020 move to California with Meghan.

Mr Trump told the Express: “I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me.”

He also said in a GB News interview with Nigel Farage in March last year that Harry should not receive preferential treatment.

Asked if the duke should have “special privileges” if he is found to have lied in his application, Mr Trump said: “No. We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they’ll have to take appropriate action.”