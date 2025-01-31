Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There are likely no survivors after an American Airlines passenger jet and an Army helicopter crashed midair near Washington, D.C, Wednesday evening, officials have said.

Flight 5342 from Kansas was on the final approach to Ronald Reagan National Airport when it collided with the Black Hawk helicopter before exploding a huge fireball. There were 67 people aboard the two flights when they crashed.

Both aircraft plunged into the icy Potomac River sparking a massive search-and-rescue operation amid strong winds and chilly 42-degree water.

Speaking at a White House press briefing on Thursday, President Donald Trump confirmed that there were “no survivors” on board both aircraft as the operation went from a rescue to a recovery. His press conference then went off the rails as he appeared to blame DEI for the crash.

So far, 28 bodies of 67 have been recovered from the river, District of Columbia Fire Chief John Donnelly said Thursday. A group of figure skaters and coaches competing in the National Figure Skating championships were on board.

The crew operating the helicopter was “fairly experienced,” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said.

Officials have tried to assure commuters that the U.S. skies are safe.

"Do I think this was preventable? Absolutely,” Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said, adding that passengers should be "assured" that flying is safe.

Here is everything we know about the first commercial airline crash in the U.S. since 2009:

open image in gallery A mid-air collision between and American Airlines flight and military helicopter has killed 67, officials said. Both aircraft plunged into the Potomac River near Washington, D.C, after the crash ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Emergency responders rushed to the scene to try to find survivors. Twenty-eight bodies have been recovered from the wreckage ( Getty Images )

What has happened?

An American Airlines plane from Kansas collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Ronald Reagan National Airport at 8:47 p.m. Wednesday.

Horrified eyewitnesses described an explosion lighting up the night sky. “It looked to me like a giant Roman candle, sparks shooting from the head of the plane down to the tail. I saw that for about two seconds,” bystander Ari Schulman told NBC Washington.

Video from an observation camera at the nearby Kennedy Center shows the collision.

Air traffic control watched as the passenger jet and helicopter collided before plunging into the river. An emergency dispatcher said on police radios that "the accident happened in the river. Both the helicopter and the plane crashed in the river."

Helicopters from law enforcement agencies flew over the scene in search of survivors. Inflatable rescue boats were launched into the Potomac River in a desperate attempt to locate survivors.

Authorities are focussing their investigation on why the helicopter was flying near the runway. Duffy said in a Thursday morning press conference that the flight patterns taken by both aircraft were “not unusual.”

The helicopter was aware that there was a plane in the area, Duffy said, adding that there had not been a breakdown in communications between two aircraft.

open image in gallery Investigations are underway about how the planes collided and what led to them being near the runway at the same time ( EPA )

Who was on the American Airlines flight?

Sixty passengers and four crew members were aboard the American Airlines flight before the disaster.

Russian news agencies have said that there were multiple passengers on board who were Russian immigrants or the children of one. A group of figure skaters and coaches who were in Wichita to compete in the National Figure Skating championships were among those onboard.

Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova, the 1994 World Figure Skating Championship pairs winners, have been named as part of the group along with fellow figure skater Inna Volyanskaya.

Naumov and Shishkova were coaches at the Skating Club of Boston in Norwood, Massachusetts, and perished along with two teenage members of the club and their moms.

open image in gallery Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova, the 1994 World Figure Skating Championship pairs winners, have been named as victims of the plane crash ( REUTERS )

Doug Zeghibe, the club’s executive director, confirmed that 16-year-old Spencer Lane and Jinna Han died in the crash, along with their moms - Molly Lane and Jin Han, respectively.

“Spencer, in the best way possible, was a crazy kid,” Zeghibe told a press conference on Thursday morning. “Highly talented, has not been skating that long and has been rocketing to the top of the sport. Very fun, very cerebral.”

“Jinna, just a wonderful kid. A great athlete, great competitor. Loved by all,” he said.

Zeghibe said their moms were “dedicated” and always “made sacrifices.”

Cedarville University, in Ohio, later confirmed that Grace Maxwell, a junior at the school, was another of the passengers on board.

“As you can imagine, the past 24 hours have been very difficult for the Maxwell family and the Cedarville University community. As a university, we do not desire to turn this tragic event into anything more than a way to honor Grace, her family, and Jesus,” a statement from the school read.

The family of Kiah Duggins, 30, worked as an attorney for the Civil Rights Corps, confirmed she had been onboard the flight on Thursday. She had been returning to Washington D.C after being in Wichita to be with her mother during a surgical procedure, according to KMUW.

Her father, Maurice Duggins, said in a statement: “We are coming to terms with the grief associated with the loss of our beautiful and accomplished firstborn. Please respect our family’s privacy at this time.”

Worried family members gathered near the site waiting for information about their loved ones. Hamaad Raza, whose wife was on board, said she had texted him 20 minutes before the incident telling him they were about to land.

open image in gallery An "Emergency Alert" above an American Airlines counter in the terminal at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Flights were suspended in the wake of the crash, but officials have assured Americans its skies are safe ( AP )

When his responses stopped being delivered, “That's when I knew something could be up,” he told CNN.

The Association of Flight Attendants, which represents cabin crews at PSA Airlines, said in a statement that there were two flight attendants on board the plane.

“While we mobilize to support the families and crews directly affected by this incident, we are also sending strength to all first responders doing everything they can to bring survivors to safety,” union president Sara Nelson said.

Sam Lilley, 28, was one of two people piloting the flight from Wichita, Kansas, his father Timothy Lilley told Fox 5 Atlanta.

The young pilot was also engaged, according to his father, whose worst fears were confirmed when his son never checked in after the flight as usual.

“This is undoubtedly the worst day of my life,” Lilley told Fox 5.

Who was on the Black Hawk military helicopter?

Three U.S. Army soldiers were onboard the Black Hawk helicopter involved in the collision, a U.S. official has confirmed. Their names have not been released.

Another official said the Army UH-60 helicopter involved in the crash was based out of Fort Belvoir, Virginia. It was later confirmed that the aircraft and its crew were on a training flight.

The crew chief of the helicopter was later identified as Ryan O’Hara.

"Ryan is fondly remembered as a guy who would fix things around the ROTC gym as well as a vital member of the Rifle Team. Ryan leaves behind a wife and 1-year-old son," the Parkview High School JROTC in Georgia wrote on Facebook.

O’Hara was one of three soldiers on the Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk at the time of the disaster.

In a statement shared on X, Georgia governor Brian Kemp paid tribute to both Lilley and O’Hara and sent his “deepest condolences” to their families and friends.

“Both of these young Georgians shared a passion for flight and for serving others, and this terrible tragedy is that much more difficult knowing their lives were cut so unexpectedly short,” Kemp said. “Marty, the girls, and I ask that all Georgians join us in keeping their loved ones in our thoughts and prayers.”

What has President Donald Trump said about the tragedy?

open image in gallery President Donald Trump claimed DEI policies ‘could have been’ to blame for the fatal collision as his press conference on the crash went off the rails ( EPA )

Trump claimed that DEI “could have been” to blame for the fatal collision.

Trump suggested that the Federal Aviation Administration's diversity efforts have made air travel less safe.

"The FAA is actively recruiting workers who suffer severe intellectual disabilities, psychiatric problems, and other mental and physical conditions under a diversity and inclusion hiring initiative spelled out on the agency's website," Trump said at a Thursday briefing.

Trump was then asked by a reporter: “Are you saying this crash was somehow caused and the result of diversity hiring and what evidence have you seen to support these claims?”

The president replied: “It just could have been.”

“We have a high standard, we’ve had a much higher standard than anybody else and there are things where you have to go by brain power, you have to go by psychological quality,” he said.

Trump later said he would be meeting with some of the families of the victims from the DC collision, but did not specify when.

“I will be meeting with some people that were very badly hurt with their family member, obviously, but I’ll be meeting with some of the families, yeah,” he told reporters.

Trump said he did not have plans currently to visit first responders at the site of the collision. “I have a plan to visit, not the site. Because you tell me, what’s the site? The water? You want me to go swimming?” he said.

open image in gallery Investigators gather pieces of wreckage along the Potomac River ( AFP via Getty Images )

Who is leading the investigation?

The National Transportation Safety Board is heading up the investigation and is being assisted by the military and the Federal Aviation Administration.

A preliminary report by the FAA, reviewed by The New York Times on Thursday, found that staffing at the DCA air traffic control tower was “not normal” at the time of the deadly crash.

The internal report said the controller who was handling helicopters in the airport’s vicinity on Wednesday night was also instructing planes that were landing and departing from its runways.

These jobs are typically assigned to two different controllers.

Later on Thursday, NTSB announced it had recovered two so-called “black boxes” from the plane, a cockpit voice recorder and a flight data recorder. The devices have taken them for lab analysis, said NTSB spokesman Eric Weiss.

What has the airline said about the tragedy?

The CEO of American Airlines, Robert Isom, said American Eagle Flight 5342 “collided with a military aircraft on an otherwise normal approach.”

“At this time, we don’t know why the military aircraft came into the path of the aircraft,” Isom said at a press conference on Thursday morning.

“We’re absolutely heartbroken for the family and loved ones of the passengers and crew members and also for those that were on the military aircraft,” he added. “Our focus right now is doing everything that we can to support all of those involved and also the PSA Airlines team. This is devastating.”

Isom said that he couldn’t answer the “many questions” people might have during the early stages of the investigation, but would provide information “as it comes.”

The airline advises people to call 800-679-8215 if they believe they have lost loved ones on the flight.