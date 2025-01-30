Washington DC plane crash latest: Trump blames DEI as his press conference after 67 die goes off the rails
Officials fear as many as 67 people have been killed after both aircraft plunged into the Potomac River, as President Trump gets briefing on the ‘terrible accident’
President Donald Trump blamed diversity, equity, and inclusion policies for the deadly collision between the Army Black Hawk helicopter that collided with an American Airlines regional jet in Washington, D.C.
“You have to be the highest intellect and psychologically superior people were allowed to qualify for air traffic controllers,” he said, before quoting articles regarding the Federal Aviation Administration’s DEI push before he took office.
“Brilliant people have to be in those positions,” the president said, later saying diversity hiring “could have been” linked to the crash. Earlier, he said officials weren’t sure what led to the collision, in which 67 people died.
Trump also placed blame on his predecessors: “I put safety first. Obama, Biden and the Democrats put policy first and they put politics at a level that nobody’s ever seen.”
The military helicopter, flown by “fairly experienced” crew members, was conducting “a required annual night evaluation," Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said.
At least 28 bodies have been found as of Thursday morning.
All flights in and out of Washington, D.C.’s Ronald Reagan National Airport were resumed at 11 a.m. Thursday. Video footage from the nearby Kennedy Center appears to show the aircraft conjoining in a fireball.
American Airlines said in a statement: “If you believe you may have loved ones on board Flight 5342, call American Airlines at 800-679-8215. Those calling from outside the U.S. can visit news.aa.com for additional phone numbers. Family members in Canada, Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands can call 800-679-8215 directly.”
Hope ends for finding survivors as investigators say 67 feared dead
Emergency crews who waded through the frigid waters of the Potomac River through the night are now shifting to a recovery operation after an American Airlines plane carrying 64 people collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Washington DC’s Ronald Reagan National Airport.
The passenger flight, carrying 64 people from Wichita, Kansas, collided mid-air with a military helicopter carrying four around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
No survivors are expected, D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly said at a Thursday morning press conference.
Emergency responders conducted their rescue mission through the night in what D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser described as “tough and heartbreaking conditions,” referring to ice-covered water and heavy winds. The operation has now shifted to a recovery mission.
So far, 28 bodies have been recovered — one from the helicopter and 27 from the American Airlines flight.
President Trump claims FAA's DEI policies could be linked to collision
The president blamed the federal agency’s diversity, equity and inclusion policies days after he ordered to terminate DEI policies in federal agencies.
“The FAA is actively recruiting workers who suffer severe intellectual disabilities, psychiatric problems, and other mental and physical conditions under a diversity and inclusion hiring initiative spelled out on the agency’s website,” Trump said at Thursday morning’s briefing.
The program allowed for the hiring of individuals with a number of conditions, including hearing and vision issues, paralysis, epilepsy and “dwarfism.”
Trump said air traffic controllers needed to be “psychologically superior.”
“They have to be talented, naturally talented geniuses,” he said. “You can’t have regular people doing their job.”
WATCH: Trump says 'we have strong opinions' on what led to deadly DC plane crash
Not clear what led to crash: Trump
“We did not know what led to this crash, but we have some very strong opinions and ideas, and I think we’ll probably state those opinions now, because over the years, I’ve watched as things like this happen,” Trump said.
“We think we have some pretty good ideas, but we’ll find out how this disaster occurred, and we’ll ensure that nothing like this ever happens again,” the president continued.
Trump used the briefing to attack his predecessors
Trump used the press conference on Thursday morning to slam his predecessors, Barack Obama and Joe Biden.
Talking about requirements for air traffic control workers, Trump said: “I put safety first. Obama, Biden and the Democrats put policy first and they put politics at a level that nobody’s ever seen.”
First Lady Melania Trump offers condolences to loved ones of those killed in tragedy
President Trump gives update in 'an hour of anguish for our nation'
Donald Trump walked into the briefing room at 11.20 a.m. and requested a moment of silence for the victims.
“I speak to you this morning in an hour of anguish for our nation,” he said. “Real tragedy.”
Emergency crews leveraged “every asset at our disposal” to rescue the victims.
On behalf of himself and First Lady Melania Trump, “our hearts are shattered,” he said. He offered prayers to victims’ families.
The cause of the collision is still unknown, he said.
FAA left with no leader after administrator resigned earlier this month
Mike Whitaker, the FAA administrator under the Biden administration, resigned before Trump returned to the White House, meaning there’s a vacancy in the post amid an aviation disaster.
Back in September, Elon Musk, Trump’s “First Buddy” and head of DOGE, urged Whitaker to step down.
Whitaker announced in December that he would resign on January 20, the day Trump was inaugurated.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who was sworn in Tuesday, oversees the FAA.
Aircraft collision 'seems to be preventable', Trump's Army Secretary pick says at confirmation hearing
During his confirmation hearing Thursday, Secretary of the Army nominee Daniel Driscoll said that from what he’s seen, the air collision is “an accident that seems to be preventable.”
He told senators he would work with the Senate Armed Services Committee to examine operations: “I think we might need to look at where is an appropriate time to take a training risk, and it may not be near an airport like Reagan.”
