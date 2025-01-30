Washington DC plane crash latest: Trump blames DEI as his press conference after 67 die goes off the rails

✕ Close Officials say US has 'safest airspace in world' after American Airlines plane and military helicopter crash

President Donald Trump blamed diversity, equity, and inclusion policies for the deadly collision between the Army Black Hawk helicopter that collided with an American Airlines regional jet in Washington, D.C.

“You have to be the highest intellect and psychologically superior people were allowed to qualify for air traffic controllers,” he said, before quoting articles regarding the Federal Aviation Administration’s DEI push before he took office.

“Brilliant people have to be in those positions,” the president said, later saying diversity hiring “could have been” linked to the crash. Earlier, he said officials weren’t sure what led to the collision, in which 67 people died.

Trump also placed blame on his predecessors: “I put safety first. Obama, Biden and the Democrats put policy first and they put politics at a level that nobody’s ever seen.”

The military helicopter, flown by “fairly experienced” crew members, was conducting “a required annual night evaluation," Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said.

At least 28 bodies have been found as of Thursday morning.

All flights in and out of Washington, D.C.’s Ronald Reagan National Airport were resumed at 11 a.m. Thursday. Video footage from the nearby Kennedy Center appears to show the aircraft conjoining in a fireball.

American Airlines said in a statement: “If you believe you may have loved ones on board Flight 5342, call American Airlines at 800-679-8215. Those calling from outside the U.S. can visit news.aa.com for additional phone numbers. Family members in Canada, Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands can call 800-679-8215 directly.”