Delta plane survivor describes ‘mass chaos’ as jet flipped after crash-landing at Toronto airport: Latest
All 80 passengers and crew aboard Delta Flight 4819 survived the accident which left 21 hospitalized
A Delta Air Lines passenger on board the dramatic crash-landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport described the “mass chaos” as the jet flipped upside down.
John Nelson is one of the 80 people who survived Delta Flight 4819 after it slammed into the tarmac and erupted into a fireball at around 2:15 p.m. ET on Monday, leaving 21 individuals – including one child – hospitalized.
“We hit the ground and the plane went sideways and I believe we skidded on our side and flipped over on our back,” he told CNN. “It was mass chaos… It’s an emotional roller coaster that you go through, but it’s things you hope you don’t see again.”
All passengers and crew onboard the overturned CRJ900 twin-jet are believed to have survived. A pediatric patient was transported via ambulance to the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto and is believed to be in good condition. An adult male in his 60s and a female patient in her 40s were transported to area hospitals via helicopter.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is leading the investigation and has deployed a team to the scene.
Footage shows Delta jet bursting into flame upon crash-landing
Video footage seen by The Independent shows Flight 4819 slamming into Toronto Pearson International Airport after its landing gear buckled.
In the clip, the CRJ900 twin-jet aircraft’s right wing sheers away before the plane erupts into flame.
The plane continues to skid across the tarmac before rolling 180 degrees, flipping upside down. All 80 passengers on board are believed to have survived the accident.
“Oh f**k,” a witness says. “Oh no, no, no, no, no!”
Just in: 21 passengers hospitalized after crash – but 19 released
Twenty-one of the 80 passengers and crew members on board Delta Flight 4819 had been hospitalized, the airliner confirmed on Tuesday morning. Nineteen of those have now been released.
“In total, 21 injured passengers were initially transported to local hospitals. As of Tuesday morning, 19 have been released,” Delta wrote in a statement on X.
Watch live: Aftermath of Delta plane crash after flight 4819 flips over in Toronto
Watch live morning scenes of the wreckage of a Delta Airlines passenger jet at Toronto Pearson Airport on Tuesday, 18 February, one day after the plane flipped upside down upon landing with 80 people on board.
Transport Secretary Sean Duffy tries to shift blame for recent air disasters onto Pete Buttigieg
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy tried to shift the blame for a string of recent air disasters onto his Democratic predecessor, Pete Buttigieg, in the wake of cutting hundreds of Federal Aviation Administration personnel.
Duffy, confirmed to lead the department in the Senate late last month, revealed on Monday that the Trump administration fired “less than 400” of the FAA’s 45,000 employees. He also claimed all of them were serving probationary periods.
The layoffs took place against a backdrop of three fatal U.S. air disasters since Donald Trump’s inauguration last month, in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and Alaska – with another commercial plane carrying 80 people flipping over upon a crash landing at Canada’s Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday.
James Liddell has the full story.
Transport Sec Sean Duffy shifts blame for recent air disasters onto Pete Buttigieg
‘Mayor Pete failed for four years to address the air traffic controller shortage and upgrade our outdated, World War II-era air traffic control system,’ Duffy says
‘We were hanging like bats’
A passenger on board Delta flight 4819 described the moment that the plane eventually came to a standstill after crashing into the tarmac and flipping over.
“We were upside down hanging like bats,” passenger Peter Koukov told CNN.
Koukov said that once the plane rolled over, he was “upside down,’ everybody else was there as well.”
Another passenger said that they released themselves from their seatbelts and clunked to the floor.
Delta CEO issues statement after crash
Delta CEO Ed Bastian has issued a statement in the wake of flight 4819 flipping over on the Toronto Pearson International Airport tarmac:
“The hearts of the entire global Delta family are with those affected by today’s incident at Toronto-Pearson International Airport. I want to express my thanks to the many Delta and Endeavor team members and the first responders on site.
“We are working to confirm the details and will share the most current information on http://news.delta.com as soon as it becomes available. In the meantime, please take care and stay safe.”
British Airways flight from London was immediately behind the crash jet
British Airways flight BA93 from London Heathrow was immediately behind the Delta jet from Minneapolis that crash-landed.
The Boeing 777 was below 4,000 feet on the final approach to Toronto’s Lester B Pearson airport when the incident happened.The captain commanded a “go-around”.
The aircraft turned left towards Lake Ontario, climbed to 5,000 feet and then flew a figure-of-eight to line up again for the approach.
By this time the airport had closed. The pilots diverted to Hamilton, about 40 miles south east of Toronto, and landed safely at 2.50pm. At no point was the flight in danger.
